This isn’t the way Olivia Christianson imagined she’d go out.
Not after all the winning that had gone on for the Lyle/Pacelli standout senior basketball player.
Since Christianson was inserted into the L/P starting lineup in 2016-17, the ultra-athletic 5-feet-9 guard helped the Athletics go 77-13 from her freshman through her junior seasons.
The pinnacle happened when she was a sophomore, with Lyle/Pacelli roaring to a 32-1 record and its first state championship.
Christianson, surrounded by senior stars that season, had eight points and seven rebounds in the Athletics’ 57-33 state-title game rout of Sleepy Eye. Six-feet-5 all-state player Kristi Fett had 30 points and 16 rebounds that game and was the center of a wild Athletics’ post-game celebration.
“That feeling of winning a state championship was indescribable,” said Christianson, who’d been getting varsity minutes since the seventh grade. “There were just so many emotions. It was like, ‘holy moly, we just won!’ The entire town of Lyle and the entire community of Pacelli was just so excited.”
Barring something stunning, Christianson — one of Lyle’s all-time best athletes — will complete her high school basketball career in a few weeks.
Nobody within the Lyle/Pacelli basketball program considers the Athletics a serious contender for a prolonged post-season run. Not this year, with L/P trudging through its first losing campaign in 11 years
L/P got a win on Tuesday night, 48-35. Carried by Christianson’s 36 points, that represented just the fifth time it’s finished on top all season.
These are different times for L/P, though that’s no fault of its do-everything star, Christianson. She’s doing her thing better than ever, averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals per game while looking everything like an all-state candidate. She’s also done it en route to becoming the program’s all-time leading scoring, with 2,080 career points.
Instead, the losing has everything to do with all of the inexperience that surrounds Christianson. The Athletics’ roster contains six players who are freshmen or below, including a seventh and an eighth-grader
Tough to win when you’re that young, no matter how good your senior star is.
But credit to Christianson, she’s adapted.
This multi-sports star (basketball, volleyball, track and field, softball), who’s always invested most in hoops, has spent the season going from at wits end, to contemplative and understanding.
She’s done that by changing her mission.
Satisfaction and purpose — she’s come to find out — is still available even when your team is sitting at 5-17.
“It was a challenge at first because I am so competitive and so used to winning,” Christianson said. “I still want to win. But I have a mentality now that allows me to reflect on things and realize that even when you’re not winning you can still keep things positive and help your team get better.”
Lyle/Pacelli second-year coach Anna Meyer has watched Christianson’s mental evolution this season with admiration and gratitude. She knows what a competitor her prized senior is and how tough it is to set some of that aside.
“This losing, it’s been a learning experience for all of us,” Meyer said. “But Olivia has used the season to teach our younger kids how to play the game of basketball, how to read things and react. She doesn’t talk about the losing. Instead, she just shows up with a good attitude every day, on and off the court.”
Christianson admits that this isn’t the script that she’d have written for herself, at least not the way her prep career is winding up.
Still, she finds herself being eternally grateful for her time in this Lyle/Pacelli basketball program. And that includes the end part.
“This season has made me stronger and taught me to keep my composure a little bit,” Christianson said. “What I want to teach the younger players is that you have to put your best foot forward and that things are earned, they’re not given.