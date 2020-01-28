STEWARTVILLE -- Lake City's balance and defense was just too much for Stewartville.
In a game of Hiawatha Valley League and Section One, Class AA powers, visiting Lake City, ranked No. 3 in the state, rolled past Stewartville 70-45 in boys basketball on Tuesday night.
Lake City shot lights out in the first half, 14-for-20 overall and 9-for-13 from 3-point range, to bolt to a 37-16 lead at the break.
"They shot 70 percent from behind the arc and we shot 20 percent in the first half," Stewartville coach Adam Girtman said. "So the kids were nervous against a good team."
Lake City also showed its balance. Jake Wohlers drilled five 3-pointers and scored all 15 of his points in the first half. Nate Heise scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in the first half as Lake City led 37-16 at the break. Jake Wohlers added 16 points for Lake City, 10 in the second half. Heise and the two Wohlers combined to make 13 of Lake City's 15 3-pointers.
Will Tschetter, a 6-foot-8 junior, paced Stewartville with 26 points and Nolan Stier added 15. But just two other players scored for Stewartville, and they combined for four points.
"We knew their firepower came mostly from two players and if you can hold them down, other than that they don't have much scoring," Heise said. "It's a hard task, but we knew if we could slow them down and get them out of rhythm, we could pull away."
Lake City improves to 15-1, 9-0 HVL. Stewartville drops to 14-4, 8-1 HVL.
Lake City 70, Stewartville 45
LAKE CITY (70)
Nate Heise 31 P, 8 R, 4 3-PT; Jake Wohlers 15 P, 5 3-PT; Josh Renelt 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Wohlers 16 P, 3 R, 4 3-PT; Jackson Berge 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brady Schurhammer 2 P; Reid Gastner 0 P, 4 R.
STEWARTVILLE (45)
Nolan Stier 15 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Bradon Holschlag 2 P; Bode Mayer 2 P, 3 R; Will Tschetter 26 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: LC 37, STEW 16.
Free throws: LC 7-11, STEW 10-13.
Three-point goals: LC 15, STEW 5. LC 24-42, STEW 15-41.
Rebounds: LC 25, STEW 21. Turnovers: LC 5, STEW 7.