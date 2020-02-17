It’s Alyssa Ustby who gets the bulk of the attention, not that that’s necessarily the Rochester Lourdes senior girls basketball player’s desire.
Ustby, a 6-feet-1 guard/forward bound next year for the University of North Carolina on a basketball scholarship, is closing out her Lourdes career in style. But more important to her than that she averages 26 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, Ustby is sitting with likely her best team ever at Lourdes.
The Eagles are 22-2 and ranked third in Class AA. They enter a Section 1AA tournament which begins this week as its No. 1 seed and looking to get back to state for the second time in three years.
No question, Ustby is Lourdes’ most valuable player. But the Eagles also have a heck of a second fiddle. That is C.J. Adamson, their sophomore point guard.
In Adamson, Lourdes has the ideal player to take pressure off their Division I-bound star. It also has likely the fastest player in the state. Adamson finished second last year in the state track and field meet 200-meter dash, was third in the 100 and anchored the Eagles’ state title 4x100 relay team.
She uses all of that athleticism to make big impacts, on both ends of the court.
“C.J.does a lot for us,” Lourdes coach Aaron Berg said. “She takes the heat off of Alyssa. If defenses are concentrating on Alyssa, C.J. can score for us. She’s taken on a bigger role scoring inside this season, too.”
Like Ustby, the sophomore does some of everything for Lourdes. That includes her averaging 13 points, shooting 50 percent from the field overall and 34 percent on 3-pointers. It also includes her dishing out three assists and grabbing three rebounds per game.
No question, Adamson likes her place with the Eagles. Playing point guard on a team this successful has been a treat for the sophomore.
“Point guard is a lot of fun,” Adamson said. “It's a position where you get to do everything. And this team makes it good because so many of us have played together for so long. Everyone has gelled well. And there is no drama, ever.”
Ustby is grateful for all of her teammates. But yes, it’s Adamson who likely makes things easiest for her.
“We can always rely on C.J.,” Ustby said. “She has great ballhandling skills, knows where the ball needs to be, and knows that she doesn’t have to go through me with her passes. She’s also a great shooter who can hit the ‘three.’ ”
As nice as it is to have a second strong scoring option and a strong ballhandler and passer, it’s the other end of the floor where Berg is even more appreciative of Adamson
He says she’s gone from solid to excellent there in the course of one year.
“C.J. has really improved there,” Berg said. “She does a much better job of guarding the ball.”
Adamson and Ustby relate well to each other, with similar histories. Both were deemed stars at an early age and with it were already starting for the Lourdes varsity as eighth graders.
Not that that was always easy, especially for Adamson.
“I think to be pulled up (to the varsity) was a bit nerve-racking for C.J.,” Ustby said. “There were times when she was younger (and on the varsity) when she didn’t want to show people up. Because of that, I think no one quite understood back then how good she was.”
Now in her third year as a starter, Adamson’s worth and skill are obvious.