The best measure against a basketball team that can score in droves?
Throw a bunch of defenders at it who are willing and able to do something about it.
Goodhue has those kind of stoppers. The Wildcats are going to need them to be at their pesky and stifling best on Thursday night. That’s when No. 3 seed and No. 8-ranked Goodhue (26-3) takes on top seed and No. 1-ranked Rochester Lourdes (26-2) in the Section 1AA girls basketball championship at Mayo Civic Arena.
Lourdes is averaging 66 points per game, including 71 or more in five of its last 12 games.
Goodhue, loaded with those stoppers, is allowing 42 points per game.
The teams played once before this season. That was a 59-52 Lourdes comeback win on Jan. 24. Goodhue led with 90 seconds remaining before the Eagles roared back for the win.
Both sides are sure they’ve gotten better since then. Goodhue coach Josh Wieme is also sure of something else.
It’s that Lourdes is the certain favorite.
“(Lourdes) is playing awfully well,” said Wieme, whose team reached the Class A state tournament last year, before jumping to AA this season. “They’re No. 1 in the state and sure seem like the team to beat. They have players who complement (senior star Alyssa) Ustby really well and can score in a lot of ways.”
The 6-feet-1, do-everything Ustby will no doubt be the centerpiece in this game, as she is every night. The senior, who is bound for the University of North Carolina on a basketball scholarship next year, is averaging 26 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.
Those statistics suggest she dominates in several ways, which she does. That includes handling the ball and being able to break defensive pressure, which figured to be critical against all of Goodhue’s full-court defense.
Goodhue works end to end defensively, start to finish.
“I think what impresses me as much as anything about (Ustby) is how smoothly she glides down the floor, dribbling with either hand as she goes back and forth,” Wieme said. “Seeing that big floor (at Mayo Civic Arena) is scary with her on it. She’s also very unselfish, always making the right play.”
Ustby has teammates who make plenty of plays next to her. Point guard C.J. Adamson is at the top of that list. The sophomore averages 13 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds, while shooting 50 percent from the field. She’s also likely the fastest basketball player in Class AA, a sprinting star in track and field.
Senior forward Sydney Elliott (8 ppg.) is a sweet-shooting forward, and Anna Otto (6 ppg.) a versatile guard.
Lourdes coach Aaron Berg says his team will need all of them to perform at a high and intense level against Goodhue, which is not only fast and quick, but brimming with depth.
“Goodhue can get in foul trouble and get away with it because their depth allows them to do that,” said Berg, whose team is on a 15-game winning streak. “They turned us over (quite a few times) last time, but we shot well. We’re going to need to do that again.”
Goodhue isn’t known as quite the shooting team that Lourdes is. But it’s not bad and averages a lofty 66-points per game.
The Wildcats have no big individual scorers, but lots of balance. Guard Elissa Lodermeier averages 11 ppg., forward Joslyn Carlson 11, guard Arianna Thomforde 9, guard Anika Schafer 8 and guard Tori Miller 8.
Lourdes is looking to get to the state tournament for the second time in four years. It last went in 2017.