The Rochester Lourdes girls basketball team has done it. Lourdes, which started playing girls basketball in 1971, notched the program’s 1,000th win on Thursday, the first girls basketball program in the state to do it.
They got there Thursday night behind their defense as the Eagles beat Byron 58-22 in Hiawatha Valley League action at Lourdes.
On hand for the win was former Lourdes coach Myron Glass. The Hall of Famer coached the Lourdes girls to 719 wins before retiring in 2014.
“It feels special to bring home No. 1,000,” said Lourdes’ coach of the last six years, Aaron Berg. “It was especially satisfying having coach Glass present. He was such a big part of things here, winning 719 of those games. And to have all of the alumni that was also here tonight, it was a special moment.”
Lourdes, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, moved to 6-2 in the HVL, 12-2 overall. Byron is 2-4, 5-8.
The Eagles, who were coming off a loss to tough Stewartville on Tuesday, righted their ship behind that defense and by taking better care of the ball. Alyssa Ustby led all scorers with 22 points. Caroline Adamson had nine.
Lourdes led 33-9 at halftime. Courtney Connelly was high scorer for Byron with nine points. She hit three 3-pointers.
Lourdes 58, Byron 22
BYRON (22)
Courtney Connelly 9 P, 3 3-PT; Aubrey Akervik 4 P; Sacia Vanderpool 6 P; Katie Lambrecht 1 P; Emma Stork 2 P.
LOURDES (25)
Emily Bowron 2 P; Sydney Elliott 6 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Otto 2 P; Annamarie Sieve 5 P; Alyssa Ustby 22 P, 2 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 6 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Alcott 2 P; Caroline Adamson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 4 P.
Halftime: LOUR 33, BYR 9.
Free throws: BYR 1-4, LOUR 12-18.
Three-point goals: BYR 3, LOUR 6.