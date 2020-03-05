Lourdes hung on.
The Eagles, dealing all night with an ultra-quick and determined Goodhue team, held off the Wildcats behind a stellar second half by Alyssa Ustby and beat the Wildcats 50-46 in the Section One, Class AA girls basketball title game Thursday night at Mayo Civic Arena.
Ustby finished with 22 points, including 18 after intermission.
The Lourdes win was its 16th straight and sends Class AA's No. 1 ranked team back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017. Lourdes takes with it a 27-2 record. Goodhue, the section's No. 3 seed and ranked eighth, finished 26-4.
Lourdes was given fits by Goodhue's trapping and speedy defense in the first half, committing 11 turnovers those first 18 minutes. But the Eagles gradually settled in and also got some excellent shooting from 3-point specialist Sydney Elliott. The senior finished with 15 points and five 3's.
Arianna Thomford had 16 points for Goodhue and Elissa Lodermeier had 14.
This story will be updated later tonight.
GOODHUE (46)
Torrie Rehder 2 P, 5 R; Elissa Lodermeier 14 P; Arianna Thomforde 16 P; Hannah Gadient 2 P; Anika Schafer 2 P; Joslyn Carlson 8 P; Elisabeth Gadient 2 P.
LOURDES (50)
Sydney Elliott 15 P, 5 3-PT; Anna Otto 2 P; Annamarie Sieve 1 P; Alyssa Ustby 22 P, 16 R; Caroline Adamson 10 P.
Halftime: LOUR 18, GOOD 14.
Free throws: GOOD 14-23, LOUR 3-7.
Three-point goals: GOOD 0, LOUR 5.