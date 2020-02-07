Lourdes boys basketball coach Eric Larson is sure going to miss Colin Meade, his multi-dimensional senior.
But opposing coaches might be glad to see Meade depart.
"Good luck in college, but we're done," Byron coach Kyle Finney said to Meade after the Bears played played Lourdes for a second time this year, and final time during the 2019-20 regular season on Thursday at Lourdes.
Meade, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound forward senior, is in his fourth season on the Lourdes varsity. And his time as a prep player is winding down.
"It's going to be a sad day when Colin goes," said Larson, the first-year Lourdes coach. "Colin's been a pleasure to coach. He's taken a lot of big strides forward this year. Not just as a player, but maturing as a person."
Despite being a strong inside player with a big frame, Meade has played a wide variety of roles for Lourdes this season and really expanded his all-around game. He started that process earnestly the past offseason.
"This year I've definitely focused on being able to shoot and to create for teammates off the dribble," Meade said. "That's something I wasn't as good at last year. This year I've been playing a lot of point guard and different positions, and handling the ball a lot more. Trying to find my teammates and get them looks."
Despite getting his teammates involved, Meade is still the go-to scorer for the Eagles. He is averaging a lusty 22.4 points while pulling down 9.2 rebounds per game.
"It's a balance between scoring and finding the open guys as well," Meade said. "It's been something that this year I've really enjoyed learning and I'm still learning how to do it. I'm not perfect at it yet but, I'm getting better at it as the year goes on."
Meade is comfortable shooting from the outside or using his big body drive to the basket.
"Whatever the defense gives me," he said. "If I have a slower, bigger guy on me, I'll try to drive from the outside. If they put a guard on me, I'll kind of go inside (to post up)."
In the spring and summer, Meade played AAU ball with Wear Out the Net out of Lakeville. He also had a lot of personal one-on-one workouts with coaches.
"I just worked on getting comfortable handling the ball with pressure," he said. "They tried to mold me into kind of a wing/point guard and also an inside (player) as well."
Meade wanted to improve his ball handling to help him prepare for college ball at NCAA Division III St. John's University in Collegeville.
"Offensively, he is extremely versatile," Larson said. "There aren't many holes in his game offensively. So he's going to be a lot of fun to watch at the college level the next couple of years."
Meade, who also enjoys fishing and hanging out at the lake, has more than 1,500 career points. He showed off his versatility and mobility in Thursday's 65-51 loss to Byron. He scored 18 points, including hitting two 3-pointers, and was a defensive force inside with five blocks. In the second half, he also had a steal and went coast-to-coast for a two-handed dunk.
"I can't say enough good things about Colin and the way he works," Larson said. "For me, that's the one thing that stood out about Colin, the first time that I met him, just how much he cares about basketball and works at it."
The Eagles are currently 11-9 and Meade has five regular season games left in his Lourdes' career. Then the Eagles have to gear up to play in the loaded Section One, Class AA tournament.
"Just the biggest thing for me as the season is kind of coming to an end is just to focus on enjoying every minute of it," Meade said. "Every game, every half, every position, just enjoying everything. ... Just trying to focus on winning as many games as possible and going as deep into the playoffs as we can."