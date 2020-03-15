Rochester Lourdes girl basketball star Alyssa Ustby has been named one of five finalists for the 2020 Miss Basketball award.
Ustby, a 6-feet-1 guard/forward who will play next year at the University of North Carolina, johns Hopkins’ Paige Bueckers, Lakeville North’s Lauren Jensen, St. Michael-Albertville’s Mackenzie Kramer and Farmington’s Molly Mogensen as a finalist. All are seniors, a requirement.
Ustby just finished leading the Eagles to the Class AA state tournament. Ranked No. 1, Lourdes won its quarterfinal game with ease before the tournament was cancelled due to worries about the coronavirus outbreak.
Lourdes finished its season 28-2. Ustby averaged 26 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game.
Hopkins’ point guard Bueckers is the runaway favorite to win the Ms. Basketball award, which will be announced Tuesday. Ranked the No. 1 player in the country and believed by many to be the best girls player ever out of Minnesota, Bueckers will play next season at storied college program University of Connecticut.