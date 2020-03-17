Luke Madsen's sons had their high school basketball careers end abruptly last week, without a sense of closure.
Madsen's head coaching career at Rochester Mayo High School has ended the same way.
Madsen announced Tuesday morning that he has resigned as the Spartans' head coach, after three seasons at the helm.
He guided Mayo to a 22-6 record and a spot in the Section One, Class AAAA championship game this season. But Mayo didn't get the chance to play for a section title and the accompanying trip to state. The Minnesota State High School League called off the remainder of this season last Friday, just hours before Mayo was scheduled to face Lakeville South, due to concerns over the coronavirus and COVID-19.
Madsen was 50-32 in his three seasons at Mayo.
The Spartans went 13-14 in his first season as head coach, 2017-18, then improved to 15-12 last season before making a big jump to 22-6 this season. They were seeking their first state-tournament berth since 2008.
Madsen's sons, Mason and Gabe, are seniors at Mayo and led the team in scoring the past two seasons. They have both committed to play Division I college basketball at the University of Cincinnati, beginning in the fall.
Luke Madsen was hired at Mayo in July 2017, leaving his job at Bloomer (Wis.) High School as assistant principal, activities director and boys basketball coach. His teams were 49-23 during his three seasons at Bloomer.
Madsen announced his resignation on social media, posting a note on Twitter that read, in part:
"While I have enjoyed my time at Mayo tremendously, after 21 seasons as a head coach, it is time for me to close that chapter of my life for now. ... I have been so extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with hundreds of amazing players and coaches during those years and I will cherish the memories that were made.
"While (the) 2019-20 season ended unexpectedly, I am buoyed by the fact that I got to end my career with this team. The collective spirit of this group was inspiring. They changed the culture of the program, and, in the process, provided many hours of joy and excitement for our fans.
"While being a basketball coach brings much joy, the necessary time away from home often strains the relationships with those closest to us. My wife, Jenny, has been with me through all of these 21 seasons, and I could not have had a more supportive and understanding partner with home to share this journey.
"Rochester Mayo is a special place. I consider myself lucky to have been a part of it."
This story will be updated later today.