The timing was right for Luke Madsen.
The 47-year-old stepped down as the Mayo boys basketball coach on Tuesday after three years on the job. Overall, Madsen had been a head coach for the past 21 seasons.
"Twenty-one years, you don't see too many guys go that long, for a lot of reasons," Madsen said. "It's an emotional drain. I'm really happy that I did it this long, but I'm also looking forward to life after it for a while."
He coached for 18 years in Wisconsin prior to coming to Mayo. Madsen had a 50-32 record in three seasons at Mayo. He was 213-203 during his time in Wisconsin.
Also a big part of the reason is his twin sons, Gabe and Mason, were seniors on this year's Mayo team. The standout guards will now play Division I college ball at the University of Cincinnati. Madsen and his wife, Jennifer, will try to get to as many of the Cincinnati games as possible, but it is a 10-hour drive from Rochester.
"The good news is when the kids are playing on a stage like that, everything is televised," he said. "So if we're not there live, we're able to watch every game online or on network television. So we'll be able to watch for sure."
The 2019-20 Mayo season was stellar as the Spartans were 22-6, but it did not end with a sense of closure. The Spartans were set to face Lakeville South in the Section 1AAAA title game last Friday when the Minnesota State High School League shut down the season due to COVID-19. Madsen told his Mayo varsity players of his decision later that day.
"I didn't want to do it then, I didn't want to make it about me," Madsen said. "... But we were all feeling we might not be seeing each other again and I didn't want them reading about it somewhere."
Madsen informed the rest of the players in the Mayo system of his decision on Tuesday.
"I don't think people are shocked," Madsen said. "I think there are some people who kind of wondered if the timing was right and everything kind of lined up to step away right now. But the varsity guys, we're a close group, and I'm close with them so it was an emotional day for everybody."
Madsen had left his coaching and administration jobs in Bloomer, Wis., to take over the Mayo program. He plans to stay in Rochester. Madsen works as an instructional coach for teachers at Mayo High School and his wife works for the Austin School District.
"We both really enjoy the challenges those jobs bring us, and it's a real draw for us to be here," Madsen said. "I'm really looking forward to some other professional challenges, putting all of myself into what I'm doing now."
Madsen did not rule out a return to coaching at a later date, however.
"I think that you never want to close the door on something like that," he said. "My entire adult life has been spent coaching basketball, and as a head coach for 21 years. It's a huge part of who I am and what I know, but it's draining. Every coach knows what I'm talking about, you never shut your brain off from it."
Madsen was also grateful working with Mayo activities director Jeff Whitney.
"I think being here has made me appreciate people like Jeff Whitney even more than I did before," Madsen said, "having been an athletic director, having an understanding of the challenges that come with a job like that. To get an opportunity to work with someone like him, I couldn't have asked for a better way to go out. He's a pro, the absolute best."