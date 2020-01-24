ROCHESTER – Mankato East coach Joe Madson had to do something differently. Madson’s Cougars were leading John Marshall 34-27 at the half, but John Marshall senior Jacob Daing was absolutely shredding them.
Daing had scored 18 of John Marshall’s 27 points in the first half to keep the Rockets within striking distance.
Madson tweaked his defense and installed some diamond-and-one pressure. He tabbed his son, Jax, to stick to Daing constantly.
Jax Madson was draped all over Daing in the second half, and John Marshall didn’t have a counter. Daing didn’t score in the second half.
Mankato East erupted with an 18-0, second half run and improved to 14-1 and 12-0 in Big Nine play with a 68-39 road victory.
John Marshall was without star center Lincoln Meister. Meister was stuck sitting next to the coaching staff nursing an apparent leg injury.
The short-handed Rockets got 18 points from Doing, but Ty Tuckner was the only other John Marshall player to crack double digits. Tuckner finished with 13 points.
Jax Madson scored a game-high 18 points, but he had plenty of help. Jordan Merseth chipped in 13 points. BJ Omot and Pal Kueth both scored 11 points.
John Marshall dropped to 7-6 overall and 5-5 in Big Nine play.