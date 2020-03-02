ROCHESTER – Max Owen hit the game-winning 3-pointer to send Pine Island past No. 7 Lewiston-Altura 53-50 in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.
Owen was the hero again in the quarterfinals. The Pine Island senior scored 15 points and played lockdown defense on Northern Iowa commit Nate Heise to lead the No. 10 Panthers to a huge 70-65 upset over No. 3 Lake City on Monday.
“Max is a great defender,” Pine Island coach Jim McNamara said. “We challenged him to not let (Heise) step into his three-point shots. He’s going to shoot them, but we didn’t want him to shoot them in rhythm. He had to trust his teammates to help him when he puts it on the floor.”
Heise finished with 20 points, but he shot just 8-for-22 from the field. Lake City just couldn’t buy a 3-pointer either, finishing just 12-of-40 from beyond the arc.
“We haven’t beat Lake City for a long time,” McNamara said. “We have a bunch of seniors. They’re smart kids. We had a plan and they executed it. We got in the gaps and let other guys shoot threes. And then we didn’t let Heise get any rhythm.”
Owen knocked down three first-half 3-pointers and held Heise to just two points in the first half. Pine Island led 34-20 at the break and held off every Lake City surge in the second half.
When Lake City unleashed full-court pressure late in the second half, Pine Island carved it like a hot knife through butter.
“We spent some time Saturday working on our press break, McNamara said. “We really passed the ball well and shot layups. We lost to them a year ago, when had a lead and gave it up with turnovers. That hurt.”
Lake City finished their terrific season with a 24-4 record. Justin Wohlers hit four 3-pointers late in the second half to try and spark a rally but it wasn’t enough. Wohlers and Heise both led the way with 20 points.
Pine Island (16-11) got 21 points from Caleb Henderson and 18 points from Carter O’Reilly. They will play the winner of Stewartville and Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday at 6:30 at the Civic Center.
“Obviously, we have four days to practice,” McNamara said. “We’ll take whoever comes. They’re two quality teams. We know what we’re up against. But I’m so proud of my kids and how we executed late in the game against that press.”