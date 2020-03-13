From joy to wondering what might have been.
In a span of less than 24 hours, a number of area basketball teams had their championship hopes dashed -- an not because of a loss on the court.
On Thursday night, Blooming Prairie and Caledonia captured Section One boys basketball titles in Class A and AA.
On Friday, the Minnesota State High School League canceled the remainder of winter season activities due to health concerns with the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
"Such mixed emotions," Blooming Prairie coach Nate Piller said. "We should be celebrating a section championship and it's just hard with the cancellation of the tournament. I just feel so bad for the boys, they put so many hours into this, years and years of it."
"We kind of saw it coming, but until that email comes out and smacks you in the face, you're still hoping and praying that something maybe changes," Caledonia coach Brad King said.
Caledonia was 28-1, ranked No. 1 state in Class AA and was likely to be the top seed at state.
"I think what helps us a little was we were fortunate enough to play those other teams that were probably going to be seeded two and three, and having beaten them, and having to go through our (tough) section, it helps us know where we stood at the end of the season," King said. "But it's very disappointing when you feel like you might have the best chance of bringing one (a state title) back here to the whole community in Caledonia."
At least Caledonia and Blooming Prairie got a chance to play and win section titles. The Mayo and Austin boys teams were left at the section finals altar. No. 2 seed Mayo (22-6) was slated to face No. 1 Lakeville South (21-7) in the Section 1AAAA finals on Friday and No. 1 Austin (23-5) was set to take on No. 2 Albert Lea (13-13) in the 1AAA title game.
"I think we've gone through a range of emotions here," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "I think when the found out there was mixture of anger, frustration and sadness."
Mayo was a win away from its first state berth since 2008.
"Apart from being a good basketball team, this is as close as any group I've been around," Madsen said. "So it's really sad that they don't get a chance to compete again together."
The Mayo team huddled on Friday and sat in a circle for two hours to talk out the situation.
"From the sadness came joy," Madsen said. "They were reminiscing and sharing stories and certainly a lot of it was through tears. But this was a group that will stay with me forever."
Austin has ruled Section 1AAA in recent years and was seeking its sixth state berth in eight years. During that stellar run, the Packers have been the Class AAA runner-up three times.
"It's not like we didn't see it coming, it's just that I wish we could have prepared our team better," Austin coach Kris Fadness said.
"it's really hard for the seniors, without question," Fadness added. "Our kids are extremely passionate about basketball, they're extremely driven to be the best players they can be. They want to go to the state tournament and win a state championship. It's a dream and it's and goal and those things are dashed."
Blooming Prairie, which finishes with a single-season school record of 25 wins, was expecting to play in its first state tournament since 1966.
"You hate to see that this is how the season is going to end," Piller said. "But they had a great season. They ended with a win, not that many teams can say that. We feel fortunate that we were able to play our section final game, unlike some schools who didn't even that that opportunity."
Aside from not knowing how the season would have ended, the area teams also didn't get a chance to go out in glory or defeat on the court.
"There's just no closure, which is kind of a weird thing," Piller said. "That's the one thing the end of the season brings is always closure and this year is so different from that."
"Gabe (Madsen) was sitting next to me when we were all together and he said 'I would much rather have lost (Friday) then not get to play,' " coach Madsen said. "I think everyone feels that way. When you're a competitor, you at least want a shot."
This time the clock ticked down to zero and there was no winner.
"Obviously you want to play the games, but I understand the rationale for not playing," Fadness said. "We just don't know (how serious the virus is). The bottom line is one human life is more important than any basketball game."