After Rochester Mayo’s 61-60 season-opening loss to rival John Marshall on Dec. 3, the Spartans girls basketball team's optimism remained.
But not even in its most dreamiest of dreams would it have predicted what’s transpired.
The Section 1AAAA tournament begins on Wednesday. Mayo enters it on a 16-game winning streak. It hasn’t lost a game since three days after Christmas.
“We knew we’d still be really successful after that JM loss,” Mayo senior point guard Elli Collins said. “But we didn’t really imagine that we’d eventually win 16 games in a row.”
They’ve done it all right, including a 53-42 win on Jan. 23 over those same Rockets. Also mixed in have been wins over top-10 ranked Class AAA teams Red Wing and Austin.
Mayo second-year coach Ryan Carpenter wastes no time in explaining the top reason for all of this success.
It’s defense. In that 16-game winning stretch, just one team has scored in the 60s against Mayo, with six others held below 33.
Mayo (21-4) is permitting 48 points per game on the season and 41 per game during that glorious 16-game winning streak.
It’s done it with equal parts length (led by 6-feet-3 center Anna Miller), strength, quickness and desire.
“It really does start with our length,” Carpenter said. “We have girls who cover a lot of ground on the court and contest shots in a way that other teams can’t. When you have length and combine that with athletic ability, it can be a deadly combination. Teams get frazzled against us. Maybe not right away, but we wear them down.”
LETHAL MIX
Miller, both fast and long, epitomizes Mayo’s lethal mix. So does Collins. At 6-feet tall and with a sturdy build, Collins is an excellent piece at the top of Mayo’s 2-3 zone, which also employs traps. Collins is also one of the best rebounding point guards around, grabbing seven boards per game.
Collins isn’t much of a scorer. But she is a problem for opponents in almost every other category.
“It helps to be a tall point guard,” said Collins, in her second year as a starter.
Carpenter knows the luxury he has in Collins.
“When you can get (seven) rebounds a night out of your point guard, that’s pretty good,” said Carpenter, who also praises Collins’ ability to lead the fastbreak with her deft and powerful passes, as well as appreciates her post-up skills and defense.
Despite all the winning that has gone on for Carpenter's team the last two months, he insists it can play better. He says too often it plays one excellent half and one so-so one.
He's hoping for more than that in the postseason, which Mayo begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosting No. 7 seed Northfield. The Spartans are seeded second.
If Mayo is to achieve its ultimate goal and advance to the state tournament, Carpenter knows in-game inconsistencies have to go away. That’ll be especially true if Mayo wins its first two section games, then matches up with No. 1 seed Farmington in the championship
The Tigers are the No. 2 ranked team in the state.
Though Farmington recently lost standout point guard Molly Morgensen to an injury, Carpenter says it is still a handful, led by 6-4 center Sophie Hart. Hart has been offered a scholarship by Minnesota and is an elite passer and scorer (18 ppg.).
"Farmington still has a lot of firepower," Carpenter said. "They are not just one person. They've got a lot of depth."
NOTES: Mayo has gotten excellent play off the bench the last few weeks from freshman Hannah Hanson. Carpenter considers the speedy Hanson to already be among the top defenders in the Big Nine Conference. She can also score and is coming off a 17-point game in her team's regular-season finale.