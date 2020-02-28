Mayo might be known more for its offensive firepower in boys basketball, but the Spartans showed they could win a gritty contest as well on Friday night.
The Spartans had to battle tooth-and-nail with determined city rival John Marshall before pulling out a narrow 53-43 Big Nine Conference win in the regular-season finale for both teams. The visiting Spartans held a slim 47-43 lead before closing the game with a 6-0 run.
"I think it's good going into the playoffs to kind of adapt and find out how other teams are guarding us," Mayo senior Mason Madsen said. "Because in the playoffs, it doesn't matter how much you score, it's just if you win or not."
Mayo entered the game averaging 80.4 points a game, the most in Section 1AAAA. The Spartans were held to a season low against the Rockets, but still manged to win.
"Credit to coach (Jim) Daly, he does such a wonderful job of getting the game to be played at the right pace that gives his kids a chance to be successful," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said.
JM control the pace of play in the first half and Mayo held a narrow 23-22 lead at the break.
"I think you need to be able to play at different speeds if you're going to make a run in the tournament," coach Madsen said. "You can't always have it your way."
Mayo, which had three players in double figures in Mason Madsen (17 points), Michael Sharp (14 points) and Gabe Madsen (11 points), had a little more offensive pace in the second half.
"I thought we rushed some things early in the game, but as we settle in we figured out we were going to have to work a little bit," coach Madsen said.
Senior guard Jacob Daing had a huge game for the Rockets with 26 points, 14 in the first half and 12 in the second. He had 10 straight JM points in one stretch of the second half as the Rockets were within 40-36 with 8:14 left.
"Boy was he good," Luke Madsen said. "It was fun to watch him play. Well it wasn't fun now, but it will be on film. He made some really tough shots."
But Mason Madsen came up big for Mayo in the final six minutes. The 6-foot-3 guard score 11 of Mayo's final 13 points, that include the final six points of the game in the last 48 seconds of play to seal the victory. He also had a steal and feed to Sharp with 1:45 left to put Mayo up 47-42.
"We found a way to attack in the second half a little better," Mason Madsen said.
Madsen scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half. Sharp, a junior guard, also had a big second half for Mayo. He hit two straight 3-pointers early in the half to give the Spartans a 10-point lead and had nine of his 14 points over the final 18 minutes.
"Michael Sharp had a great second half and hit some big shots," coach Madsen said."And that's going to have to happen also. We can't just rely on Mason and Gabe to score for us because great coaches are going to scheme to take them away. We need other people to step up."
The Rockets (11-15, 9-13 Big Nine) had some chances down the stretch. But they had a key turnover when trailing 45-42 and then missed two of three free throws in a span of 24 seconds, including the front end of a one-and-one.
Mayo closes its regular season 20-6 overall and places second in the Big Nine with an 18-4 record.
"Getting 20 wins in a nice mark for the program," coach Madsen said.
Both Mayo and JM will open play in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals on Wednesday with the top four seeds hosting games. Mayo is expected to be the No. 2 seed and JM figures to be seeded sixth.
Mayo 53, John Marshall 43
MAYO (53)
Gabe Madsen 11 P, 1 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 5 P, 1 3-PT; Asa Cummings 2 P; Riek Riek 2 P; Andre Crockett 2 P; Michael Sharp 14 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Madsen 17 P, 1 3-PT.
JOHN MARSHALL (43)
Braden Black 2 P, 3 R; Jacob Daing 26 P, 10 R, 3 3-PT; Kyle Ebert 2 P, 9 R; Steve Ndumbe 2 P, 3 R; Ty Tuckner 6 P, 4 R; Will Woodford 5 P, 4 R.
Halftime: MAYO 23, JM 22.
Free throws: MAYO 13-17, JM 8-16.
Three-point goals: MAYO 6, JM 3.