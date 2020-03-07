Playoff victories put teams in a good mood, and the Mayo boys basketball squad was down right jovial on Saturday night.
The second-seeded Spartans were all smiles after they defeated rival and No. 3 seed Century 74-57 in the Section One, Class AAAA semifinals. That puts Mayo in the section finals for the first time in more than a decade.
"This is the best I've felt after a basketball game in a long time," Mayo senior guard Mason Madsen said. "We're going to enjoy this one. We all wanted another week together. I don't think you're going to find a closer basketball team."
Madsen paced the Spartans, who won the game at home, with 25 points, including 14 in the first half when Mayo built a 35-23 lead.
Junior Michael Sharp added 18 points for Mayo while Gabe Madsen, Mason's twin brother, added 15.
"It's a huge win because we get another week with the team," Sharp said. "It's amazing."
Mayo last reached the section finals in 2008 when it earned a state berth.
"We're feeling really good about ourselves and the direction we're trending," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said.
Part of that positive vibe was Mayo's defensive effort against Century. The Spartans, who like to play an uptempo style, have held three of their past four foes under 60 points. The 57 points allowed to Century was Mayo's best defensive effort in three outings with the Panthers this season.
"I think we're getting better defensively. The kids' mindset is better," coach Madsen said. "They understand that in order for us to continue to have a chance, we're going to have to defend. And I think you see that, they're accepting that more."
Mayo has changed its defensive philosophy since the start of the year, trying to avoid foes from attacking inside and limiting easy looks at the basket.
"(We're) making them play through us and keeping them in front (of us)," Sharp said. "And we're playing physical."
Mayo was able to limit Century's top two inside players, 6-foot-4 seniors Mark Leonard and Canon Tweed, to a combined 15 points.
After trailing 5-4 three minutes into the game, Mayo went on a 31-14 run and led 35-19 before Century closed the half with four points.
"We dominated the game from the beginning to the end," Mason Madsen said. "It started on the defensive end for sure and that kind of gets your offense going. If we D up like that, we're in real good shape."
Century scored the first four points of the second half to pull within 35-27, but Mayo quickly used a 7-0 run for a 42-27 lead and Century never got the lead under eight after that.
"They're a good team," Century coach Jacob Vetter said, "and they were hitting their shots."
Mayo shot a lusty 57.4 percent from the floor (27-for-47) while Century shot 40.4 percent (21-for-52).
Sharp had nine points in each half and had several nice drives to the basket.
"I was trying to get to the hole and trying to put pressure on the defense," he said.
Stephen Olander paced the Panthers with 13 points, Gabe Hanson had 11 and Daunte Grafe added 10 off the bench.
Century senior Jack Fisher had missed the team's quarterfinal win due to illness. He was not 100 percent on Saturday, but came off the bench to play about 18 minutes.
"He battled," Vetter said. "I have to give him credit, he's got another level to him."
Century closes the season 19-9, and was just one win from setting a school single-season record.
Mayo (22-6), which has won five straight, will play No. 1 seed Lakeville South in the section title game at 6 p.m. on March 13 at Mayo Civic Arena.
"That's going to be an exciting game," Vetter said. "But I'm just proud of our guys, the way they compete."
Mayo 74, Century 57
No. 3 CENTURY (57)
Daunte Grafe 10 P, 2 3-PT; RJ Saar 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Proud 2 P; Gabe Hanson 11 P, 3 3-PT; Stephen Olander 13 P, 3 3-PT; Mark Leonard 8 P, 6 R; Jack Fisher 3 P; Canon Tweed 7 P.
No. 2 MAYO (74)
Gabe Madsen 15 P, 5 R, 3 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 3 P, 1 3-PT; Riek Riek 9 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Andre Crockett 4 P, 4 R; Michael Sharp 18 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Madsen 25 P, 6 R.
Halftime: MAYO 35, CENT 23.
Free throws: CENT 6-8, MAYO 11-15. Field goals: CENT 21-52, MAYO 27-47.
Three-point goals: CENT 9, MAYO 7. Rebounds: CENT 23, MAYO 30. Turnovers: CENT 14, MAYO 12.