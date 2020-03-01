Mayo is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Section One, Class AAAA boys basketball tournament.
The Spartans (20-6) have the most wins of any team heading into the eight-team tournament. No. 1 Lakeville South (19-7) and Mayo did not meet in the regular season.
Century (18-8) is the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 John Marshall (11-15) in the first round at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Mayo and No. 7 Northfield (8-18) game in the semifinals on Saturday.
Other first-round games Tuesday have No. 8 New Prague (5-20) at No. 1 Lakeville South and No. 5 Farmington (11-15) at No. 4 Owatonna (16-10).
Saturday's semifinals will also be at the site of the high seed. The section finals are 6 p.m. March 13 at Mayo Civic Arena.
AUSTIN NO. 1
Austin received the No. 1 seed in the eight-team Section 1AAA tournament.
The Section 1AAA tournament also has the quarterfinals on Tuesday, the semifinals on Friday, both at the site of the high seed, and the finals at 8 p.m. March 13 at Mayo Civic Arena.
Quarterfinal games will feature No. 8 Red Wing (3-23) at No. 1 Austin (21-5), No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville (11-15) at No. 4 Byron (15-11), No. 6 Simley (13-13) at No. 3 Winona (12-14) and No. 7 Faribault (4-22) at No. 2 Albert Lea (11-13).