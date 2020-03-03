Mayo had a trio of players with high-scoring games as the Spartans outscored Northfield 99-82 in Section One, Class AAAA boys basketball quarterfinal play on Tuesday.
The host Spartans, the No. 2 seed, received 30 points from Mason Madsen, 26 points from junior Michael Sharp and 23 points from Gabe Madsen. The trio also combined to make 11 3-pointers, four each by the Madsen twins.
Mo Hammadelniel chipped in with 11 points and he knocked down a trio of 3-pointers as Mayo drained 14 shots from beyond the arc.
"It's been a while since Mayo has won a playoff game," Spartans coach Luke Madsen said. "We are excited to move on and play Saturday."
Mayo led the game 43-36 at the half and then scored 56 points over the final 20 minutes.
The Madsen also combined for 19 rebounds as Gabe pulled down 10 and Mason added nine.
The Raiders, who finish 8-19, also had four players in double figures. Kip Schetnan led the way with 24 points and Karsten Clay added 21.
"Northfield competed hard and made things difficult for us," coach Madsen said.
Mayo (21-6) will host rival Century, the No. 3 seed, in the section quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Mayo 99, Northfield 82
No. 7 NORTHFIELD (82)
Karsten Clay 21 P, 3 R; Thomas Roethler 5 R; Luke Labenski 6 R; Kip Schetnan 24 P, 1 R, 4 3-PT; Nick Touchette 5 P, 2 R; Anders Larson 2 R; Daniel Monaghan 11 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Soren Richardson 10 P, 2 3-PT; Alex Organ 6 P; Tate Journell 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT.
No. 2 MAYO (99)
Gabe Madsen 23 P, 10 R, 4 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 11 P, 3 3-PT; Daniel Young 3 P; Riek Riek 3 P; Andre Crockett 1 R; Michael Sharp 26 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT; Mason Madsen 30 P, 9 R, 4 3-PT; Zach Andreen 3 P.
Halftime: MAYO 43, NFLD 36.
Free throws: NFLD 18-21, MAYO 21-27.
Three-point goals: NFLD 8, MAYO 14.