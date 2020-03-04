The beginning of February, the Farmington girls basketball team suffered a serious blow. Lost for the season was one of the top handful of point guards in the state, Molly Mogensen. The Creighton University-bound senior broke her foot.
Farmington was ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA at the time and had won 18 of 20 games.
But for those wondering if Farmington might suddenly turn vulnerable sans Mogensen, forget it.
Certainly, the Tigers are better with her in the lineup. But they are darned good without Mogensen, too. Farmington (26-2, losses to No. 1 Hopkins and No. 9 Rosemount) hasn’t lost a game since that awful injury and has easily hung on to that No. 2 ranking. With such stars as 6-feet-4 junior center Sophie Hart (18 points, 11 rebounds per game), there is still plenty to work with.
“Molly was a five-year varsity starter, so we do miss her leadership,” Farmington coach Liz Carpentier said. “But we have many offensive weapons, so we’re not struggling. We have people who can score. But what I miss most is that she was such a floor leader.”
In her stead, the Tigers have turned heavily to Peyton Blandin, a junior shooting guard who’s switched over to the point. She’s hardly missed a beat.
“She is really steady, really composed,” Carpentier. “She does a great job of controlling things.”
None of this comes as good news to Rochester Mayo. It is the Spartans who get the next crack at Farmington, facing it in Friday’s 6 p.m. Section One, Class AAAA championship at Mayo Civic Arena. Mayo (23-4) is the No. 2 seed, Farmington No. 1.
Any hope that Farmington might turn wobbly since the loss of Mogensen is long gone.
That’s not to say that the Spartans don’t enter with hope. While Farmington is riding a 14-games winning streak, Mayo’s win streak has gone on even longer than that, at 18 games.
Mayo doesn’t play in as difficult a conference as Farmington’s South Suburban. But 18 games is 18 games. The Spartans, paced by their long and active defense, and the imposing and athletic presence of 6-feet-3 junior Anna Miller, are rolling.
“I think defensively, we are playing really well,” second-year coach Ryan Carpenter said. “I think we’re one of the best defensive teams in the state.”
Mayo needed all of that defense in the section semifinals, where it eked out a 33-30 win over No. 3 seed New Prague. While the Spartans were sharp on the defensive side, the rest of their performance wasn’t nearly up to their standards. That included Mayo turning the ball over an uncharacteristic 20 times and being held to nearly half its normal point total.
Carpenter credited New Prague’s defense for some of his team’s problems. But he also noted that much of its trouble was self-inflicted. Nerves certainly played a role.
Nerves figure to be less problematic for Mayo against Farmington. Showing up as the lower seed tends to ease pressure.
The team with the highest potential for anxiety is clearly Farmington. Not only is it “supposed” to beat Mayo, but two other factors are in play. The Tigers have never made it to the state girls basketball tournament (Mayo has a bunch of appearances), and they are likely still trying to forget what happened last year. That was when it was beaten in dramatic style by Lakeville North in the section title game, a team it had whipped twice during the regular season.
Making things even tougher for Farmington is the team it’s about to face. Mayo is anything but a pushover.