Mayo had that winning feeling on Saturday night.
The Spartans, the No. 2 seed, defeated rival Century, the third seed, 74-57 in the Section One, Class AAAA boys basketball semifinals to reach the section finals for the first time in more than a decade.
"This is the best I've felt after a basketball game in a long time," Mayo senior guard Mason Madsen said. "We're going to enjoy this one. We all wanted another week together. I don't think you're going to find a closer basketball team."
Madsen paced the Spartans, who won the game at home, with 25 points, including 14 in the first half when Mayo built a 35-23 lead.
Junior Michael Sharp added 18 points for Mayo while Gabe Madsen, Mason's twin brother, added 15.
Mayo last reached the section finals in 2008 when the Spartans earned a state berth.
Mayo (22-6) will play No. 1 seed Lakeville South in the section title game at 6 p.m. on March 13 at Mayo Civic Arena.
Century closes the season 19-9, and just one win from setting a school single-season record.
Stephen Olander paced the Panthers with 13 points, Gabe Hanson had 11 and Daunte Grafe added 10 off the bench. Century senior Jack Fisher missed the quarterfinal win due to illness. He was not 100 percent on Saturday, but came off the bench to play about 18 minutes.
"They're a good team," Century coach Jacob Vetter said of the Spartans.
This story will be updated later tonight.
Mayo 74, Century 57
No. 3 CENTURY (57)
Daunte Grafe 10 P, 2 3-PT; RJ Saar 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Proud 2 P; Gabe Hanson 11 P, 3 3-PT; Stephen Olander 13 P, 3 3-PT; Mark Leonard 8 P, 6 R; Jack Fisher 3 P; Canon Tweed 7 P.
No. 2 MAYO (74)
Gabe Madsen 15 P, 5 R, 3 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 3 P, 1 3-PT; Riek Riek 9 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Andre Crockett 4 P, 4 R; Michael Sharp 18 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Madsen 25 P, 6 R.
Halftime: MAYO 35, CENT 23.
Free throws: CENT 6-8, MAYO 11-15. Field goals: CENT 21-52, MAYO 27-47.
Three-point goals: CENT 9, MAYO 7. Rebounds: CENT 23, MAYO 30. Turnovers: CENT 14, MAYO 12.