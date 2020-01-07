Rochester Mayo built a 31-point first-half lead against Century and then easily hung on for a 61-26 win in girls Big Nine Conference basketball Tuesday night at Century.
It was Mayo's pressure defense that was the biggest difference. Mayo forced Century -- likely the youngest team in the Big Nine and littered with sophomores and below -- into 17 first-half turnovers.
Mayo forward Nancy Soro had 14 points in the first half. She finished with 16. Mayo center Anna Miller led all scorers with 19 points.
Mayo moved to 6-3 in the Big Nine and 8-4 overall. The Spartans have won seven of their last eight games. Century is 3-7, 4-9.
MAYO (61)
Hannah Hanson 2 P; Mullk Hammadelniel 2 P; Lynnsey Hady 14 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Miller 19 P, 1 3-PT; Nancy Soro 16 P; Elli Collins 5 P; Jess Kunkel 2 P.
CENTURY (26)
Addison Clarey 2 P; Lydia Niederstadt 4 P; Jordyn Sutton 4 P; Taylor Clarey 4 P; Kjerstin Ritz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Klote 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kianna Collins 4 P; Sophia Sahlin 2 P.
Halftime: MAYO 43, CENT 11.
Free throws: MAYO 7-14, CENT 0-2.
Three-point goals: MAYO 3, CENT 2.