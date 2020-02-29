Mayo and New Prague are known as high-scoring girls basketball teams. Mayo averages 65 points per game, New Prague 64.
They are also both known as outfits that stick it to opponents defensively.
Saturday in the Section 1AAAA tournament semifinals at McNish Gymnasium, it was that defense that stood out most, by both sides.
Mayo, it turned out, scored just enough in that scrum and finished a 33-30 winner. It now heads to the section finals on Friday where the No. 2-seeded Spartans will face No. 1 seed and No. 2-ranked Farmington at 6 p.m. at Mayo Civic Arena.
Mayo takes with it a 23-4 record, while No. 3 seed New Prague finished 21-7.
"This feels great," Mayo center Anna Miller said. "From the very beginning of the season, we've wanted this so bad."
It was Miller who came up most clutch in a contest where neither team could seem to hit a shot. The 6-feet-3 junior hit a massive 3-pointer with 6:21 left in regulation, got an old-fashioned 3-point play with 5:03 left, and buried two free throws with 43 seconds left.
In the end, that was just enough.
Mayo coach Ryan Carpenter, who watched his team tick off its 18th straight win, acknowledge that this wasn’t a performance that he or his players will harken back to years from now. Aesthetically it was not pleasing.
But Carpenter knew why. It came down to defense, combined with a dose of tournament nerves by both teams.
New Prague made things really hard on Mayo and vice versa. Mayo was suffocated enough to turn the ball over an uncharacteristic 18 times. That included nine of them in a first half that ended with the teams having scored a miniscule 15 points apiece. New Prague didn’t get its first points until nine minutes had elapsed.
“(New Prague) is physical and gritty, just like us,” Carpenter said, “and that makes it tough to score. But no, I don’t think either of our teams were expecting a final score like this.”
Yes, nerves no doubt played a role.
“It’s playoff basketball,” Carpenter said. “It’s harder to make baskets in the playoffs. We had a bunch of kids who’d never played in the second round of the section tournament before.”
Mayo also had a bunch of kids playing with a competitive edge. They’d read in a state-wide basketball publication that they weren’t expected to win this game, despite being the higher seeded team.
“They’d given us a 12-percent chance of winning,” Carpenter said. “That put chips on everybody’s shoulders.”
Mayo 33, New Prague 30
NEW PRAGUE (30)
Amanda Giesen 5 P; Bethany Vasecka 3 P, 1 3-PT; Katie Vasecka 10 P; Emily Russo 12 P.
MAYO (33)
Hannah Hanson 2 P; Mullk Hammadelniel 6 P; Lynnsey Hady 5 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Miller 18 P, 1 3-PT; Jess Kunkel 2 P.
Halftime: NP 15, MAYO 15.
Free throws: NP 7-11, MAYO 9-12.
Three-point goals: NP 1, MAYO 2.