John Marshall senior Lincoln Meister has committed to play men's college basketball at Minnesota Duluth.
The Division II Bulldogs play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Meister is a 6-foot-8 forward who recently suffered a knee injury and is out for the rest of the season.
"Huge thanks to all who have recruited, coached, or helped me along along the way!" Meister said on Twitter Thursday.
Mesiter was averaging around 20 points a game this season before he suffered his season-ending injury. Last year Meister was a starter for the Rockets. He averaged 11.6 and 6.7 rebounds a game and helped JM reach the Section 1AAAA title game for the eighth straight season.
The Rockets are currently 7-7 this season, 5-6 in the Big Nine Conference.