In a battle for second play in the Hiawatha Valley League Gold Division, Lourdes nipped Pine Island 59-57 in boys basketball on Monday night.
Lourdes entered the game 5-4 in the HVL while Pine Island had been in second with a 6-4 mark. Stewartville leads the Gold Division with a 9-1 record.
Colin Meade had a big game for Lourdes with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Peyton Dunham chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Carter O'Reilly had 24 points for Pine Island while Connor Bailey drilled six 3-pointers and had 21 points.
The game was close most of the way. The visiting Panthers led 25-23 at the half. Both teams finished with nine 3-pointers and Lourdes was 8-for-13 at the line and Pine Island was 9-for-12.
Lourdes is now 11-8 overall and 6-4 in the HVL Gold. Pine Island drops to 12-7, 6-5 in the HVL Gold.
Lourdes 59, Pine Island 57
PINE ISLAND (57)
Caleb Henderson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Connor Bailey 21 P, 6 3-PT; Max Owen 2 P; Johnny Bauer 4 P; Carter O'Reilly 24 P, 2 3-PT; Peter Bruss 2 P.
LOURDES (59)
Trevor Greguson 6 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Austin Loeslie 9 P, 1 R, 3 3-PT; JT Cafarella 7 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Colin Meade 19 P, 12 R; Ethan Sailer 5 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Peyton Dunham 10 P, 8 R; Max Colby 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: PI 25, LOUR 23.
Free throws: PI 9-12, LOUR 8-13.
Three-point goals: PI 9, LOUR 9.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Cannon Falls 72, Byron 64
CANNON FALLS (72)
Marcus Banks 17 P, 2 3-PT; Rhett Schaefer 15 P; Grant Mech 9 P; Drew Otte 12 P, 2 3-PT; Luke Sjoquist 15 P, 2 3-PT; Camden Dicke 4 P, 1 3-PT.
BYRON (64)
Jake Braaten 30 P, 3 3-PT; Matt Miller 3 P; Travis Underwood 7 P, 2 3-PT; Isaac Dearborn 9 P, 1 3-PT; Easton Hulke 7 P; Ahjany Lee 4 P; Trent DeCook 4 P.
Halftime: CF 32, BYR 28.
Free throws: CF 23-32, BYR 14-18.
Three-point goals: CF 7, BYR 6.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
WABASHA-KELLOGG (55)
Alex Avilez 21 P; Luke Bergan 3 P, 1 3-PT; Max Bergan 16 P, 3 3-PT; Taariq Bouissardane 12 P, 4 3-PT; Max Kuntz 2 P; Kedron Reimers 1 P.
ST. CHARLES (72)
Drew Maloney 10 P, 2 3-PT; Kooper Vaughn 16 P, 4 3-PT; Tyler Gransee 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Lewis 9 P; Chase Walters 32 P, 6 3-PT; Sam Linderbaum 2 P.
Halftime: STC 39, WK 26.
Free throws: WK 11-21, STC 1-3.
Three-point goals: WK 8, STC 13.
La Crescent 85, Southland 55
LA CRESCENT (85)
Mason Bills 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Jaden Einerwold 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Camron Manske 6 P, 2 3-PT; Mitchell Dryden 2 P; Carter Todd 4 P; Isaac Petersen 15 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Zach Todd 27 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Josh Kerska 7 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Luke Schwartzhoff 17 P, 2 R.
SOUTHLAND (55)
Reece Tapp 2 P, 4 R; Nicholas Boe 9 P, 1 R; Harrison Hanna 2 P, 2 R; Will Staples 3 P, 1 3-PT; Daniel Boe 7 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Josh Mullenbach 2 R; Matt Mueller 5 P, 3 R; Christian Hjelmen 1 P, 2 R; Eli Wolff 11 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Carter Schmitz 8 P, 1 R; Dawson Sorenson 2 R; Brendan Kennedy 7 P, 2 R.
Halftime: LAC 46, SOUTH 24.
Free throws: LAC 13-19, SOUTH 13-21.
Three-point goals: LAC 8, SOUTH 4.