Mayo closed its regular season home schedule with a 76-55 victory over Red Wing in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Monday.
With Mayo's win and Austin's loss to Mankato East, the Spartans take over sole possession of second place in the Big Nine at 17-4. Mayo is 19-6 overall.
Mason Madsen had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Mayo, which led 49-20 at the half. Riek Riek had 12 points and Makuei Riek added 10. Gabe Madsen, Mayo's top scorer, did not play.
"It was nice to get a win on our last regular season home game," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "A lot of players were able to get on the floor tonight."
Andrew Ball had 13 points for Red Wing (3-22, 2-19 Big Nine).
Mayo closes the regular season at John Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mayo 76, Red Wing 55
RED WING (55)
Ben Kuehni 6 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Max Hanson 6 P, 3 R; Cam Rosebear 5 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Reese Tripp 3 P, 6 R; Henry Davig 2 P, 4 R; Cooper Chandler 10 P, 5 R; Denval Atkinson 8 P, 6 R; Andrew Ball 13 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT.
MAYO (76)
Mo Hammadelniel 8 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Makuei Riek 10 P, 1 R; Asa Cummings 2 P, 6 R; Daniel Young 2 P, 1 R; Michael Wiltgen 2 P, 2 R; Riek Riek 12 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Andre Crockett 4 P, 6 R; Brandon Koga 6 P, 1 R; Mustafa Aweys 5 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Michael Sharp 2 P, 6 R; Mason Madsen 19 P, 10 R, 4 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 49, RW 20.
Free throws: RW 13-17, MAYO 17-22.
Three-point goals: RW 4, MAYO 9.
DAING SPARKS ROCKETS
Jacob Daing had 21 points and seven rebounds as John Marshall topped Faribault 54-46.
Steve Ndumbe and Ty Tuckner both rolled a pair of sevens for the host Rockets as each player had seven points and seven rebounds.
JM held the Falcons to just 13 points in the first half and led by 10 at the break. The Rockets sealed the win at the line as they made 17 of 23 free throws.
Abdimutalib Abdullahi had 17 points for Faribault (4-21, 3-18 Big Nine) and John Palmer added 14.
The Rockets (11-14, 9-12 Big Nine) close the regular season when they host rival Mayo at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
John Marshall 54, Faribault 46
FARIBAULT (46)
John Palmer 14 P, 4 3-PT; Hunter Nelson 4 P, 1 3-PT; Nick Flom 6 P; Alex Gardner 2 P; Evan Larson 3 P; Abdimutalib Abdullahi 17 P, 2 3-PT.
JOHN MARSHALL (54)
Aballa Bagutti 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Braden Black 5 P, 3 R; Jacob Daing 21 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Kyle Ebert 6 P, 2 R; Steve Ndumbe 7 P, 7 R; Ty Tuckner 7 P, 7 R; Will Woodford 5 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: JM 23, FAR 13.
Free throws: FAR 7-11, JM 17-23.
Three-point goals: FAR 7, JM 3.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mankato East 65, Austin 57
MANKATO EAST (65)
Pal Kueth 10 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Jax Madson 12 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT; Joich Gong 14 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Grant Hermer 1 R; BJ Omot 2 P, 3 R; Dom Bangu 4 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Brandon Schendel 2 P; Jordan Merseth 21 P, 7 R.
AUSTIN (57)
Okey Okey 8 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Teyghan Hovland 9 P, 2 R; Pierre Lilly 2 P, 2 R; Agwa Nywesh 21 P, 5 R, 3 3-PT; Moses Idris 7 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Victor Idris 6 P, 6 R; Lero Oman 4 P, 3 R.
Halftime: EAST 29, AUS 25.
Free throws: EAST 12-17, AUS 9-16.
Three-point goals: EAST 7, AUS 6.
SECTION 1A
(First round)
Fillmore Central 76, Mabel-Canton 43
No. 18 MABEL-CANTON (43)
Jordan Larson 1 P; Ethan Underbakke 2 P; Cayden Tollefsrud 9 P, 2 3-PT; Parker Ingvalson 5 P; Gavin Johnson 16 P; Dawson Wilder 2 P; Reid Crawford 6 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Arneson 2 P.
No. 15 FILLMORE CENTRAL (76)
Zach Haugerud 21 P, 1 3-PT; Haidyn Gunderson 32 P, 4 3-PT; Mason Berg 2 P; Hadrian Williams 2 P; Carson Kiehne 17 P; Jake Fishbaugher 2 P.
Halftime: FC 42, MC 20.
Free throws: MC 10-17, FC 9-15.
Three-point goals: MC 3, FC 5.
Notes: Fillmore improves to 5-22. M-C finishes 3-23.