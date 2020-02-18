NON-CONFERENCE
Grand Meadow 76, Chatfield 59
CHATFIELD (59)
Reid Johnson 18 P, 3 3-PT; Cole Johnson 8 P; Landon Bance 19 P; Ben Fretland 4 P; David Castleberg 6 P; Henry Gathje 2 P; Sam Backer 2 P.
GRAND MEADOW (76)
Ben Kraft 6 P; Evan Oehlke 15 P; Ethan Lane 12 P; Colt Landers 27 P; Ethan Gilbert 10 P; John Baldus 6 P.
Halftime: GM 45, CHAT 32.
Free throws: CHAT 9-13, GM 2-2.
Three-point goals: CHAT 3, GM 0.
Notes: Grand Meadow is 18-7, Chatfield 8-15.
La Crescent 46, Spring Grove 35
LA CRESCENT (46)
Cody Kowalski 9 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Bills 2 P; Mitchell Dryden 2 P; Isaac Petersen 4 P; Zach Todd 13 P, 1 3-PT; Josh Kerska 3 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Schwartzhoff 13 P, 1 3-PT.
SPRING GROVE (35)
Caleb Nerstad 6 P; Carson Gavin 15 P, 1 3-PT; John Koch 12 P; Kyle Hagen 2 P.
Halftime: LAC 26, SG 16.
Free throws: LAC 0-1, SG 8-12.
Three-point goals: LAC 6, SG 1.
Notes: Spring Grove is 13-12.