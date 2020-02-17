John Marshall had four players score in double figures as the Rockets overwhelmed Faribault 64-27 in Big Nine Conference girls basketball on Monday.
The visiting Falcons entered the game with just one victory and JM was in control the entire way. The Rockets led 38-13 at the half.
Lilly Meister led a balanced John Marshall attack with 15 points. Katie Hurt had 14 points, Alexa Motley had 12 and Tori Gateno added 11. Hurt and Motley both made two 3-pointers.
"We did a nice job of sharing the basketball and played good team defense," JM coach Phil Schroeder said.
This was the second time JM (15-9, 13-7 Big Nine) has held a team under 30 points this season. Faribault drops to 1-23, 1-19 in the Big Nine).
The Rockets play at Century at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"We have quick turnaround and need to get ready for a tough crosstown game with Century," Schroeder said.
John Marshall 64, Faribault 27
FARIBAULT (27)
Isabel Herda 3 P; Meghan Swanson 8 P; Ellie Hunt 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kelsie DeMars 2 P; Maggie Leichtnam 3 P, 1 3-PT; Otaifo Esenabhalu 8 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (64)
Tori Gateno 11 P, 1 3-PT; Katie Hurt 14 P, 2 3-PT; Heather Mullenbach 6 P, 2 3-PT; Alexa Motley 12 P, 2 3-PT; Apoajok Obang 2 P; Stacie Mullenbach 2 P; Ava Haglund 2 P; Lilly Meister 15 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: JM 38, FAR 13.
Free throws: FAR 5-6, JM 6-6.
Three-point goals: FAR 2, JM 8.