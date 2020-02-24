No. 1-seed Lourdes played a strong defensive game to defeat No. 8 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 54-36 in Section 1AA girls basketball quarterfinal action on Monday night.
The win moves the Eagles into the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Lourdes led 32-18 at the half and held the Bulldogs to 18 points in both halves.
"P-E-M did a nice job of taking us out of our comfort zone tonight," Lourdes coach Aaron Berg said." We had a difficult time gelling offense and really had to really on our defense to carry us. Vivica (Bretton) and Annamarie (Sieve) really did a nice job defending the post."
Alyssa Ustby scored 26 points to led Lourdes while Sydney Elliott made three 3-pointers and had 13 points.
Macy Holtz had half of P-E-M's points with 18.
Lourdes 54, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 36
No. 8 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (36)
Alyx Doughty 9 P; Macy Holtz 18 P, 1 3-PT; Rylee Nelson 2 P; Allie Rahman 2 P; Kylie Lamey 2 P; Rachel Spenst 1 P; Sarah Ebin 2 P.
No. 1 LOURDES (54)
Sydney Elliott 13 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Otto 5 P, 1 3-PT; Alyssa Ustby 26 P; Vivica Bretton 1 P; Caroline Adamson 9 P.
Halftime: LOUR 32, PEM 18.
Free throws: PEM 11-16, LOUR 5-11.
Three-point goals: PEM 1, LOUR 4.
SECTION 1A
TOP-SEEDED BLOSSOMS ROLL
Top-seeded Blooming Prairie was too much for No. 9 Randolph as the Blossoms posted a 65-30 victory in Section 1A quarterfinal play on Monday in girls basketball.
The Blossoms jumped out to a 32-12 lead at the half and were never threatened.
Megan Oswald sparked Blooming Prairie with 24 points while Bobbie Bruns scored 17 and Julia Worke added 15.
The Blossoms will face No. 4 Hayfield in the section semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Arena.
Blooming Prairie 65, Randolph 30
No. 9 RANDOLPH (30)
Chloe Kimmes 1 P; Morgyn Otte 2 P; Meredith Taylor 5 P; Megan Erickson 17 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Ford 5 P, 1 3-PT.
No. 1 BLOOMING PRAIRIE (65)
Maggie Bruns 3 P, 1 3-PT; Bobbie Bruns 17 P, 3 3-PT; Maya Lembke 4 P, 1 3-PT; Julia Worke 15 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Pauly 2 P; Megan Oswald 24 P.
Halftime: BP 32, RAND 12.
Free throws: RAND 8-13, BP 15-17.
Three-point goals: RAND 2, BP 8.
NO. 4 HAYFIELD ADVANCES
Fourth-seeded Hayfield trailed at the half before rallying to beat No. 5 Kingsland 47-43 in the Section 1A quarterfinals on Monday.
Kingsland held a narrow 29-25 lead at the half before Hayfield bounced back.
Rachel Pack drained four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to help rally Hayfield. Kristen Watson hit a trio of 3-pointers and chipped in with 13 points.
Merredith Farlinger had 14 points for Kingsland and Samantha Wernimont hit three 3-pointers and had 12 points.
Hayfield 47, Kingsland 43
No. 5 KINGSLAND (43)
Alyssa Link 4 P, 1 3-PT; Samantha Wernimont 12 P, 3 3-PT; Anika Reiland 2 P; Ellie Buchholtz 8 P; Audrey Webster 1 P; Shelby Beck 2 P; Merredith Farlinger 14 P.
No. 4 HAYFIELD (47)
Kristen Watson 13 P, 3 3-PT; Cela Carney 5 P, 1 3-PT; Rachel Pack 21 P, 4 3-PT; Payton O'Malley 2 P; Taylor Burt 4 P; Lila Gronseth 2 P.
Halftime: KING 29, HAY 25.
Free throws: KING 11-18, HAY 5-14.
Three-point goals: KING 4, HAY 8.
NO. 6 GRAND MEADOW TAKES DOWN HOUSTON
Riley Queensland scored 20 points as No. 6 Grand Meadow upset No. 3 Houston 49-45 in the Section 1A quarterfinals.
Houston had beaten Grand Meadow 39-32 in the regular season, but this time the Superlarks were able to produce more offense.
Rylee Groom chipped in with 11 points for Grand Meadow, which trailed 21-19 at the half.
Emma Geiwitz scored 15 points for Houston (21-7) and Sydney Torgerson added 11.
Grand Meadow (18-9) will play No. 2 Fillmore Central in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.
Grand Meadow 49, Houston 45
GRAND MEADOW (49)
Isabelle Olson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Riley Queensland 20 P, 1 3-PT; Madison Hindt 5 P; Rylee Groom 11 P, 2 3-PT; Kendyl Queensland 2 P; River Landers 6 P.
HOUSTON (45)
Priya Kingsley 6 P, 2 3-PT; Sydney Torgerson 11 P; Casey Porter 5 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Geiwitz 15 P, 2 3-PT; Becca Rostad 8 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: HOU 21, GM 19.
Free throws: GM 5-13, HOU 6-8.
Three-point goals: GM 4, HOU 7.