LEONARD LEADS WAY FOR PANTHERS
FARMINGTON -- Mark Leonard scored 19 points as Century held off Farmington for a narrow 59-56 non-conference boys basketball victory on Monday.
The Panthers led 29-28 at the half in a game that was close the whole way. Century made 15 of 21 free throws while Farmington got to the line just five times, making four, in a big key to the game.
"Down the stretch we were able to get timely stop scores that helped us protect the lead," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "Mark Leonard had a terrific game for us, especially in the second half, being able to get to the rim and finish."
Century had good balance as Stephen Olander had 15 points, Canon Tweed had 11 and Jack Fisher added 10 points and five rebounds.
Century is now 9-4 overall.
Century 59, Farmington 56
CENTURY (59)
RJ Saar 2 P; Stephen Olander 15 P, 2 3-PT; Mark Leonard 19 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Fisher 10 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Canon Tweed 11 P; Peter Lynch 2 P.
FARMINGTON (56)
Huschka 16 P; Hrncir 13 P, 1 3-PT; Ask 12 P, 8 R; Cochnauer 6 P, 5 R; Todd 5 P; Darrington 4 P.
Halftime: CENT 29, FARM 28.
Free throws: CENT 15-21, FARM 4-5.
Three-point goals: CENT 4, FARM 1.