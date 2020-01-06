Schaeffer Academy continued its winning ways with a 49-43 win over Fillmore Central in non-conference boys basketball on Monday.
Nic Sanger had a game-high 21 points and Isaiah Lahr added 16 as Schaeffer improved to 10-1 and won its eighth straight game.
The Lions led 26-20 at the half and the teams played evenly over the final 18 minutes.
Haidyn Gunderson had 13 points for Fillmore Central.
Schaeffer Academy 49, Fillmore Central 43
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (49)
Luke Bothun 1 P; Nic Sanger 21 P, 5 3-PT; Isaiah Lahr 16 P; Ebube Mordi 2 P; Ben Merry 3 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Kottom 6 P.
FILLMORE CENTRAL (43)
Zach Haugerud 9 P, 1 3-PT; Haidyn Gunderson 13 P, 1 3-PT; Wyatt Breeser 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Kiehne 6 P; Grant Kennedy 4 P; Ian Shupe 8 P.
Halftime: SA 26, FC 20.
Free throws: SA 7-10, FC 0-3.
Three-point goals: SA 6, FC 3.