Anna Miller led a balanced scoring attack for Rochester Mayo, as the Spartans rolled past Albert Lea 65-31 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game on Monday at McNish Gymnasium.
Miller, a junior forward, finished with a game-high 15 points, leading six Spartans who had six or more points in the game.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday, but was moved due to a lack of available officials on Tuesday.
Mayo improved to 10-4 overall with its fifth consecutive victory, all of which have come by at least 14 points. The Spartans are 9-1 in their past 10 games, but another challenge awaits them on Thursday, when they host conference-leading Red Wing, which is ranked No. 3 in the Class AAA state poll.
Albert Lea (5-8) had one player reach double figures, Sam Skarstad, who scored 11 points.
Nancy Soro added 12 for Mayo, while Mullk Hammadelniel scored 11.
"We had another well balanced night with six girls having 6 or more points," Mayo coach Ryan Carpenter said.
Mayo 65, Albert Lea 31
ALBERT LEA (31)
Annika Veldman 9 P, 1 3-PT; Taya Jeffrey 3 P; Kristina Espinosa 8 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Skarstad 11 P, 2 3-PT.
MAYO (65)
Mullk Hammadelniel 11 P; Lynnsey Hady 9 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Miller 15 P, 1 3-PT; Aaliyah Ross 2 P; Nancy Soro 12 P; Elli Collins 8 P; Jess Kunkel 6 P.
Halftime: MAYO 40, AL 25.
Free throws: AL 4-7, MAYO 5-7.
Three-point goals: AL 5, MAYO 2.