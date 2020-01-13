Cotter 46, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41
COTTER (46)
Megan Morgan 2 P; Mary Morgan 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jordan Rubie 19 P, 4 3-PT; Olivia Gardner 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ellie Macal 4 P; Sofia Sandcork 7 P, 1 3-PT.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (41)
Sarah Mensink 4 P; Addie Voxland 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ali Hunstad 9 P, 1 3-PT; Natalie Dykes 9 P, 1 3-PT; Jakalyn Arendt 7 P.
Halftime: COTT 27, ZM 26.
Free throws: COTT 1-1, ZM 7-14.
Three-point goals: COTT 7, ZM 4.
Notes: Cotter improved to 13-3, Zumbrota- Mazeppa dropped to 9-7.
Chatfield 68, Cannon Falls 64
CANNON FALLS (64)
Elaina Dommeyer 4 P; Bella Davisson 4 P; Jaci Winchell 10 P; Maggie Bahr 2 P; Makayla Bowen 13 P, 1 3-PT; Belle Freeberg 25 P, 4 3-PT; Charli Duden 4 P; Camryn Schroeder 2 P.
CHATFIELD (68)
Tessa McMaon 13 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Erickson 1 P; Peyton Berg 8 P; Mollie Henry 12 P; Jaiden Zimmerman 11 P, 1 3-PT; Silja Erickson 9 P; Alyssa Baum 5 P, 1 3-PT; Zayda Priebe 9 P.
Halftime: CHAT 39, CF 24.
Free throws: CF 17-29, CHAT 13-29.
Three-point goals: CF 5, CHAT 5.
Notes: After Chatfield built a 19 point second half lead, Cannon Falls chipped away in the second half and got it down to six at one point. Cannon Falls hit a 3-pointer at the end of the game to get it within four. ... The win moves the Gophers to 6-8 overall while the Bombers fall to 5-8 overall.