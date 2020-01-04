No. 2 was better than No. 1 on Saturday.
In a showdown that lived up to its billing, Caledonia outscored Waseca 81-73 in boys basketball during the BreakdownUSA Rochester Hoops Challenge.
The Class AA state powers entered the game at Mayo Civic Center ranked first and second in the state. And it was No. 2 Caledonia that came out on top as the Warriors improved to 10-0.
"Obviously a game like this, if we were to make it to the state tournament, it would be big for seeding," Caledonia senior Noah King said. "But other than that, we just look at it as an opportunity to get better and prepare us for the postseason so we're playing our best basketball come the playoffs."
Caledonia will have to navigate through a tough Section 1AA field if it wants to earn a state-tournament berth. That field includes defending section champion Lake City, which is ranked No. 3 in Class AA. Caledonia has already defeated Lake City this season.
Waseca is the defending state runner-up in Class AAA, and moves down to Section 2AA this season.
"If we play again it would be in a big situation," Waseca coach Seth Anderson said. "That would obviously be both of our teams' goals. But we have to get through our section and they have to get through their loaded Section One down here."
Waseca, which has four of its top six players back from a year ago, raced out to a 24-12 lead before Caledonia found its stride on Saturday.
"I thought we shot the ball well in the first half and got off to a good start and a lead," Anderson said. "(Then) we didn't shoot the ball well for a stretch and that's why Caledonia went on a run. And we had some bad turnovers that led to the run and they won a few loose balls that led to some quick easy buckets. Any time you make those hustle plays, that kind of sparks your runs and they had a few more runs than we did."
King scored 18 of his 30 points in the first half, when he made three of his five 3-pointers.
"There was no panic or anything," King said. "We just started making some shots and I think settled into a groove a little bit and started getting whatever we wanted on offense."
That included a quick pace with constant end-to-end action for much of the first half. Once the Bluejays (8-3) opened their 12-point lead, Caledonia proceeded to close the half with a 34-19 run.
"That's what we want," King said. "We want to play fast and get as many possessions as we can. A lot of times we have to force teams to speed up, but against them we didn't really have to in the first half."
The pace was a bit slower in the second half. King scored 12 more points and Austin Klug added 11 of his 19 points in the final half, when he also knocked down three of his five 3-pointers.
"They played a zone the entire second half so we just had to slow down and made sure we got our guys in the right spot," King said. "But that's why it slowed down in the second half, because we wanted to get set up offensively and then attack and we did a good job of that."
Waseca junior guard Ryan Dufault kept the Bluejays in the game as he scored 21 of his 32 points in the second half. But the Warriors limited 6-foot-9 junior Andrew Morgan to six points in the second half after he scored 14 in the first half.
And the smaller Warriors did a solid job on the boards as Waseca held a slim 31-30 rebounding edge.
"I think we defensive-rebounded really well," King said. "Morgan's a big guy; he had some second-chance points, but he's always going to. But I think we did a really good job of that."
Caledonia 81, Waseca 73
WASECA (73)
Kyreese Willingham 13 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT; Ryan Dufault 32 P, 8 R, 5 3-PT; Zach Hoehn 6 P, 2 3-PT; Andrew Morgan 20 P, 12 R; Dravyn Spies 2 P.
CALEDONIA (81)
Eli King 8 P, 5 R; Casey Schultz 8 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Klug 19 P, 5 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 8 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Jashon Simpson 2 P; Noah King 30 P, 9 R, 5 3-PT; Sam Privet 6 P, 4 R.
Halftime: CAL 46, WAS 43.
Free throws: WAS 5-6, CAL 12-14. Field goals: WAS 28-59, CAL 28-63.
Three-point goals: WAS 10-21, CAL 12-24. Rebounds: WAS 31, CAL 30. Turnovers: WAS 11, CAL 6.