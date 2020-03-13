Aaron Berg didn’t have to think long before describing his Rochester Lourdes girls basketball team’s emotions.
“Devastated,” the Eagles coach said.
His players’ pain came in the wake of an announcement he’d given them mid-morning Friday.
It was that the No. 1-ranked Eagles’ state tournament run was over. Not because they’d lost, or somehow run afoul of the rules.
No, it was done thanks to a virus, COVID-19, a fast-spreading upper-respiratory pandemic that is shaking the world. That includes the United States, where this week stark measures have been taken to slow its progress.
Professional leagues have stopped play, the NCAA college tournaments have been cancelled, concerts and nearly all gatherings with expectant large crowds have been called off.
On Friday, one day after the Minnesota State High School League took the preventive step of cancelling all consolation-round games at the tournament and limiting attendance at state semifinal and championship games to just a sprinkling of fans, the league took an even bigger step. It was calling off the remainder of the tournament, as well as all boys basketball tournaments, including next week’s state event.
Berg received word of the girls basketball tournament’s end just as he and his players were headed to a University of Minnesota gymnasium for a Friday-morning practice. It was to come in advance of their scheduled 6 p.m. state semifinal game with Waseca at Williams Arena.
The Eagles, who since the beginning the season have had realistic hopes of winning a state championship, were now being hit squarely by painful residual effects of COVID-19.
It was Berg’s job to give them the news.
“I didn’t tell them until we got in the gym,” Berg said. “Then we all took (time) to let it sink in. These kids have a lot of love for each other. It was really emotional. These girls wanted the opportunity to shine on the biggest stage. They wanted to compete.”
WERE PRIMED FOR A TITLE
The 28-2 Eagles sure looked good doing just that on Wednesday, the state’s top-ranked Class AA team romping to a 71-55 win in the quarterfinals over Concordia Academy-Roseville.
Next up was going to be Waseca, a team Lourdes had beaten earlier this season.
The Eagles loved their chances of not only winning that game, but a state championship. It’s something they’d been forever working towards and dreaming about.
“We had such a good feeling coming into the tournament,” said Anna Otto, who along with Alyssa Ustby and Ellie VanSande comprise Lourdes’ three rostered seniors. “So to get that news (from Berg) was really emotional. There were a lot of hugs. We’d just worked so hard this past year and the last several years to get to this point. We knew that if we played our game that we could do anything. Now, for a cancellation to take us out — not a loss — that’s the hardest part.”
Ustby, one of the state’s handful of top players and who’ll play next year at the University of North Carolina, didn’t see the announcement coming. She was sure the tournament would continue according to Thursday’s plan, with a limited number of fans allowed to attend.
Ustby could have lived with that. But no way did she see this coming.
“I was blindsided by it,” she said. “I didn’t see this as a possibility at all.”
But as it gradually sunk in that this was it, that her high school basketball career was over and the team’s dream of a state title was flushed, she wasn’t pointing fingers.
Instead, she tried to evoke something positive from these tough times.
“We are champions in our heart and we take pride in that,” Ustby said. “But I think we’ve all learned a lesson in this. It’s that you can’t take anything for granted. We’ve heard that before, but now we’re feeling it on a deeper level.”