The Rochester Mayo girls basketball team knew what it was dealing with in Friday night's Section One, Class AAAA championship game.
In Farmington, the Spartans had on their hands the No. 2-ranked team in the state. And in addition to being formidable, this bunch of Tigers was deeply motivated. That was the result of being stung last year in the Section One, Class AAAA championship game by Lakeville North, a team it had whipped twice during the regular season.
That left a hurting bunch of Tigers who'd put all of their off-season energy into making sure that didn't happen again.
On Friday night at Mayo Civic Arena, Farmington got what it wanted. Thanks to a 62-60 win over No. 2 seed Mayo, the Tigers are headed to the state tournament -- their first such trip in program history.
Mayo, which was led by Anna Miller with 17 points and Lynnsey Hady with 14 points, finished its season 23-5. It was Mayo's first loss in 19 games. Farmington takes a 27-2 record and 15-game winning streak into the state tournament.
Mayo, which also got 12 points from Mullk Hammadelniel, began the contest like it was going to hand Farmington its second heartbreak in as many years in this title game. Mayo used its towering and quick zone defense to give the Tigers fits early. Mayo forced six Farmington turnovers the first six minutes.
That allowed the Spartans to build a 14-7 lead and later stretch that to 20-9.
But Farmington got itself together. The Tigers, finally taking care of the ball also started hitting some shots and ended the half going on a 15-6 scoring run.
That was all the momentum Farmington would need.
Farmington opened the second half hot from the perimeter. Morgan Ebel hit three 3-pointers in the first seven minutes as the Tigers opened up a 43-36 lead. Farmington also owned the boards in that stretch, getting second shots and continually limiting Mayo to one.
Despite Mayo’s season coming to an end, it might have just whet its appetite for next year. The Spartans may be even stronger then, with a pack of underclassmen returning, including 6-feet-3 center Miller.
MAYO (60)
Hannah Hanson 5 P; Mullk Hammadelniel 12 P, 2 3-PT; Lynnsey Hady 13 P, 4 3-PT; Anna Miller 17 P, 2 3-PT; Nancy Soro 8 P; Elli Collins 4 P.
FARMINGTON (62)
Peyton Blandin 4 P; Paige Kindseth 16 P, 2 R; Katelyn Mohr 6 P; Rose Wille 14 P; Sophie Hart 13 P; Morgan Ebel 9 P, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 26, FARM 24.
Free throws: MAYO 8-16, FARM 13-19.
Three-point goals: MAYO 8, FARM 3.