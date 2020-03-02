Eli King's athleticism was on full display on Monday night.
The high-flying sophomore had four dunks, three on breakaways and one on a lob, for Caledonia as the top-seeded Warriors defeated No. 8 Lourdes 75-60 in the Section One, Class AA boys basketball quarterfinals.
Noah King, Eli's older brother, scored 23 points for Caledonia and two other players were in double figures as well.
Colin Meade paced Lourdes with 19 points.
Caledonia 75, Lourdes 60
LOURDES (60)
Trevor Greguson 6 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Austin Loeslie 6 P, 3 R; Lado Lowala 2 P; Kyle Weinschenk 2 P; Colin Meade 19 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Ethan Sailer 8 P, 3 R; Peyton Dunham 11 P, 6 R; Aidan Jahns 2 P; Luke Bigler 2 P; Dillung Kullang 2 P.
CALEDONIA (75)
Eli King 16 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Casey Schultz 4 P; Austin Klug 10 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 10 P, 5 R; Jackson Koepke 4 P; Austin Heaney 3 P; Elias Dvorak 1 P; Noah King 23 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Sam Privet 4 P.
Halftime: CAL 31, LOUR 22.
Free throws: LOUR 18-23, CAL 16-22. Field goals: LOUR 19-50, CAL 28-58.
Three-point goals: LOUR 4, CAL 3. Rebounds: LOUR 31, CAL 35. Turnovers: LOUR 18, CAL 10.