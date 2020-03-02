Dover-Eyota has pulled off another upset.
Senior standout Brady Williams scored 26 points and had 17 rebounds as the No. 13 Eagles held off No. 5 St. Charles 73-70 in in the Section One, Class AA boys basketball quarterfinal play on Monday. D-E had beaten No. 4 La Crescent in the first round.
The closing minute was tense as Dover-Eyota was successful at keeping a narrow lead.
"Sure it was nerve wrecking at the end," D-E coach Scott Cork said. "But I had faith in my guys to take care of the ball and they hit their free throws, which we haven't done all year. And we hit some big shots at the end."
Tyler Johnson, who scored 11 points off the bench, had a big hoop on a long in-bounds pass with 21 seconds to play to give D-E a 71-67 lead. St. Charles junior Kooper Vaughn, who finished with 30 points, hit a 3-pointer with players in his face with 3.7 seconds left to cut the gap to 71-70.
St. Charles quickly fouled Williams and he made two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to put D-E up 73-70.
Vaughn then took an in-bounds pass and several dribbles before launching a 35-foot 3-point attempt to tie the game. But it was off the mark and the Eagles (15-13) survived to more to Saturday's semifinals against No. 1 Caledonia.
St. Charles closes the season 20-8.
Dover-Eyota 73, St. Charles 70
No. 13 DOVER-EYOTA (73)
Noah Rice 5 P; Logan Riley 4 P, 5 R; Blake Blattner 4 P, 6 R; Tyler Johnson 11 P, 1 3-PT; Landon DeMuth 3 P, 1 3-PT; Greg Holst 6 P, 1 3-PT; Jamison Dahl 6 P, 2 3-PT; Brady Williams 26 P, 17 R; Bobby Mason 4 R.
No. 5 ST. CHARLES (70)
Drew Maloney 12 P, 7 R; Kooper Vaughn 30 P, 3 3-PT; Tyler Gransee 4 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Lewis 3 R; Chase Walters 19 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; William Davidson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Linderbaum 2 P, 6 R.
Halftime: DE 40, STC 35.
Free throws: DE 10-17, STC 16-23. Field goals: DE 28-58, STC 23-51.
Three-point goals: DE 5, STC 7. Rebounds: DE 39, STC 27. Turnovers: DE 16, STC 11.
NO. 1 CALEDONIA TOPS LOURDES
Eli King's athleticism was on full display on Monday night.
The high-flying sophomore had four dunks, three on breakaways and one on a lob, for Caledonia as the top-seeded Warriors defeated No. 8 Lourdes 75-60 in the Section 1AA quarterfinals.
Noah King, Eli's older brother, scored 23 points for Caledonia and two other players were in double figures as well.
Colin Meade paced Lourdes (15-12) with 19 points.
Caledonia 75, Lourdes 60
LOURDES (60)
Trevor Greguson 6 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Austin Loeslie 6 P, 3 R; Lado Lowala 2 P; Kyle Weinschenk 2 P; Colin Meade 19 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Ethan Sailer 8 P, 3 R; Peyton Dunham 11 P, 6 R; Aidan Jahns 2 P; Luke Bigler 2 P; Dillung Kullang 2 P.
CALEDONIA (75)
Eli King 16 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Casey Schultz 4 P; Austin Klug 10 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 10 P, 5 R; Jackson Koepke 4 P; Austin Heaney 3 P; Elias Dvorak 1 P; Noah King 23 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Sam Privet 4 P.
Halftime: CAL 31, LOUR 22.
Free throws: LOUR 18-23, CAL 16-22. Field goals: LOUR 19-50, CAL 28-58.
Three-point goals: LOUR 4, CAL 3. Rebounds: LOUR 31, CAL 35. Turnovers: LOUR 18, CAL 10.