Noah King has had a change of heart.
King, who had previously committed to following in his brother's footsteps to play Division I men's basketball at South Dakota State, has announced that he will not play for the Jackrabbits.
King was in Rochester on Saturday night to play in the Rochester Hoops Challenge. He said he has reopened his recruiting status and will look into other offers he may receive.
"I guess right now I'm just waiting to hear from coaches and just see where it takes me," King said. "Just hopefully (I) find a good fit and the best situation for me."
King is a powerfully built 6-foot-2 senior guard. He has played on the Caledonia varsity since he was in eighth grade and recently topped the 2,000-point scoring mark for his career. He is averaging more than 20 points a game this season.
He did not go into specifics why he decided not to go to South Dakota State.
"It's a lot to get into and a lot of different stuff," he said. "But at the end of the day, I just had a change of heart and decided that it was best for me to reopen by recruitment."
Owen King, Noah's older brother, is a 6-3 sophomore guard at South Dakota State. Owen was one of the top reserves as a freshman at SDSU, but his playing time has decreased greatly this season.
Noah King did not say whether his brother's reduced playing time impacted his decision.
"No, I really don't know a lot about him," Noah King said. "Obviously we talk a lot but he's got to do what's best for him and I have to do what's best for me. I don't know a lot from his side I guess."
Both Owen and Noah King are also talented quarterbacks. Owen had a 40-0 record as a starter at Caledonia and led the Warriors to three straight Class AA state title. Noah started the past two years at QB and guided Caledonia to two more state titles.