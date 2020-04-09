Noah King believes junior college is the right path for his freshman season of men's college basketball.
The Caledonia senior standout announced his commitment to Kirkwood Community College on Thursday. Kirkwood is a Division II scholarship junior college located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
"It was a tough decision but with everything going on right now, it was hard to make connections and get out and see schools," King said. "And I really like how you can go play a year or two there and get recruited and then hopefully find a better fit for yourself down the road."
King led the Warriors to a 28-1 record during the 2019-20 season and a No. 1 state ranking in Class AA. Caledonia won the Section 1AA championship, but due to COVID-19 the season was called off prior to the state tournament.
The 6-foot-2 guard was a first-team All-Area selection by the Post Bulletin. He was also named third-team All-State as well as Academic All-State. King averaged 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals a game as a senior. He shot 55 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.
He finished his career as Caledonia's all-time leading scorer with 2,575 points.
King had originally committed to play at Division I South Dakota State University, where his older brother Owen was playing. But under a new coach at SDSU this season, Owen's playing time decreased as a sophomore and he transferred to Division II Winona State following the season. Noah also decided to de-commit to SDSU.
The corona virus has played a huge impact with sports and on athletes making college recruiting trips. Kirkwood had an ace in the hole with King in assistant coach Ryan Kirsch.
"I haven't been able to visit a campus since I reopened my recruitment, so the familiarity with one of the coaches there was really big," King said. "I've had a good relationship with him from the past so I'm comfortable with him and everything he said."
Kirkwood, coached by Tim Sandquist, has won a pair of NJCAA Division II national titles in the past five years. Kirkwood finished the 2019-20 season with a 24-6 record.
"Over the past few years they've had a lot of success and won a lot of games," King said. "And they've sent a lot of guys on to play at the scholarship level, whether it be Division I or II, and that's what I'm looking to do."
King, like his brother Owen, has also excelled in football for Caledonia. Owen led the Warriors to three straight Class AA state titles as the team's quarterback and then Noah followed that up by quarterbacking Caledonia to two more state titles. The Warriors did not lose a game in that five-year span. But both brothers choose to play college basketball.
"I've always just loved basketball a little bit more and enjoyed it a little more," Noah said.
Owen King will be a junior at Winona State during the 2020-21 season while Noah is playing JUCO ball. If Noah doesn't receive any Division I offers after his freshman season, he could join his brother for a final year of competitive ball at WSU.
"Ultimately I just wanted another year to hopefully find a good fit for myself," Noah said. "The hope is that it will still be at a Division I, but if not I would obviously go play Division II and go find the best fit there. Really I'm just hoping to get another year of recruitment and under normal circumstances."