AUSTIN -- Austin and Rochester Mayo play some of the highest-octane boys basketball around.
Monday night at a jammed Austin gymnasium, the Packers rode the brilliance of 6-feet-3 senior guard Agwa Nywesh to a dramatic 78-77 Big Nine Conference win over the Spartans.
Mayo had beaten the Packers earlier this season.
It was Nywesh, who finished with 30 points and dazzled all game with his athleticism and shot-making ability, who scored the game-winner. With 1.7 seconds left he grabbed a lob off an inbounds pass under the Austin basket, made a quick hesitation fake, then scored off the glass.
Mayo had made a tremendous comeback after trailing 44-28 at halftime. It did much of it behind the shooting of Mason Madsen, who finished with 26 points and hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left in regulation that looked like it might give Mayo the win.
But behind Nywesh, the Packers found a way.
This story will be updated later tonight.