The Mayo Civic Center becomes the center of the southeastern Minnesota basketball universe for three weeks every year in late February and early March.
Here's a by-the-numbers look the action:
12: Number of girls playoff games at Mayo Civic Center Auditorium or Arena.
16: Number of boys playoff games at Mayo Civic Center Auditorium or Arena.
28: Total number of games played there between Feb. 24 and March 13.
4: Nail-biters, so far. Four of the 16 games played so far have been decided by five points or fewer, three of those decided by three points or fewer.
1,808: Total points scored so far in playoff games at the Civic Center.
5: Upsets so far.
4: Section champions crowned so far. -- Fillmore Central (1A), Rochester Lourdes (2A), Red Wing (3A) and Farmington (4A).
4: Section champions still to be crowned -- Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA and 1AAAA boys.
27: Number of schools/programs represented.
SURPRISE SURVIVORS
Section 1AA was expected to be one of the best -- if not the best -- in the state. The field is loaded with state-ranked teams. A couple of low-seeded teams have proved that to be true. No. 10 seed Pine Island upset No. 2 Lake City, and No. 13 Dover-Eyota upset No. 5 St. Charles in the quarterfinals on Monday to advance to today's section semifinals.
Dover-Eyota's girls team also pulled a big upset. The No. 7 Eagles knocked off No. 2 Lake City 70-62 in the Section 1AA quarterfinals before falling to No. 3-seeded Goodhue in the semifinals.
UPCOMING GAMES
TODAY (Saturday, March 7)
Section 1A boys semifinals
No. 1 Blooming Prairie vs. No. 5 Grand Meadow, 11 a.m. (Auditorium)
No. 2 Hayfield vs. No. 3 Randolph, 1:30 p.m. (Auditorium)
Section 1AA boys semifinals
No. 1 Caledonia vs. No. 13 Dover-Eyota, 4 p.m. (Auditorium)
No. 3 Stewartville vs. No. 10 Pine Island, 6:30 p.m. (Auditorium)
