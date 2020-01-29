Jason Herber doesn’t push his son Blake to get in the gym.
There’s no need for that. Blake, a standout guard on the Plainview-Elgin-Millville basketball team, is pretty much always in the mood to dribble and shoot.
As for Blake's “in” to the P-E-M gymnasium, there’s never a problem there, either. That door-opening person is his father, Bulldogs head boys basketball coach Jason Herber.
Jason’s got the keys to the gym. Blake’s basketball practice wishes — as well as his P-E-M freshman brother Brady’s — are always his father’s desire. On command, Jason is usually the first one in the car.
“I never make my kids go to the gym,” Jason said. “But as soon as they ask, I’m definitely going to take them there.”
The 48-year-old Jason has enjoyed a love affair with basketball since his early grade-school days. A former player at Rochester Lourdes though his junior year, he admits to never being special when it came to playing the sport. He was much better at baseball. But basketball wrapped its arms around him early and has never come close to letting go.
“It’s always been a passion of mine,” said Jason, in his fifth year as the P-E-M head boys basketball coach and 12th year overall as a head varsity coach. He spent six years directing basketball teams at LeRoy-Ostrander and was Elgin-Millville’s coach for a year, prior to it consolidating with Plainview.
“I knew way back in grade school that I wanted to be a basketball coach,” said Jason, whose P-E-M team is having a strong season, at 12-5 overall. “I loved the intricacies and strategies of the game. Basketball is just a love and a passion of mine.”
PASSING ALONG THE PASSION
It’s one that he’s passed along, though he contends that was never intentional.
“I had the kids try all the sports — basketball, football, hockey, baseball,” said Jason, though he admits his appreciation for them having embraced basketball most.
In Blake, Jason not only has a kindred spirit when it comes to basketball, he’s got a star on his hands.
The 5-feet-11, 160-pound junior is one of the top athletes at P-E-M. Blake, who has excellent speed and quickness, was an all-district receiver this past football season. He was named all-Three Rivers Conference in basketball as a sophomore and is thinking he’ll give track and field a try this spring to take advantage of his speed.
But as multidimensional as Blake is in sports, those dimensions shine most in basketball.
A varsity player since his freshman year, Blake is having a breakout season and is doing it in so many ways, averaging 24 points, 4 rebounds 5 assists and 4 steals. All of those points have come efficiently, with him continually getting to the hoop, helping him shoot a rare 60 percent on 2-pointers.
The non-stop basketball work that he’s done with his dad has paid big dividends. The drills include Blake driving to the hoop and Jason bumping him just as he releases the ball. Few players score better through contact than this P-E-M junior.
That “bumping” drill is just one of many that they’ve forever done with each other.
“Things got really serious in basketball for me starting in the fourth grade,” Blake said. “My dad did a bunch of drills with me — moving activities, dribbling, finishing with contact. I’d always be asking him to go to the gym with me. But I know for sure that he loved it.”
Jason has also loved being his coach, though he admits that there is pressure when coaching your son. He brought Blake up to the varsity as a freshman, partly after being encouraged to by the P-E-M upperclassmen at the time.
But as Blake's gotten older and all-conference caliber, much of that pressure has lifted. The debate about whether his boy belongs out there — that’s long gone.
“There has been some growing pains with it, but Blake took a huge step as a sophomore, so I don’t worry about it anymore,” Jason said.
As for Blake, he wouldn’t have it any other way than to be directed by his father.
“He’s a good coach, and he is just so in love with it,” Blake said. “That just makes us want to work all the harder at it.”