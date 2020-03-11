They’ve sure been busy with that to-do list of theirs. Lots of things being checked off.
The Fillmore Central girls basketball team won’t reveal what remains there. But it figures to be heady stuff, as the Falcons’ business from here on out will come in the Class A state tournament.
It’s a first for the Falcons, as their girls are the only Fillmore Central basketball team — girls or boys — to qualify for state.
“These girls are very determined and still hungry for more,” Fillmore Central coach Levi Olstad said. “These girls set lots of goals for themselves. They are lofty and another one of them has just been checked off (reaching state). So we feel good about that, but they are still very motivated.”
The Falcons will put that motivation to work again at 5 p.m. Thursday, when they face No. 3-seed and No. 4-ranked Henning (28-2) in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament at the University of Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion. Fillmore Central is 22-8 and unseeded.
The Falcons aren’t getting hung up on the unseeded part. That’s because at least to themselves, they’re proven.
Any doubts were eliminated in the state-qualifying Section 1A tournament, when they beat a tough Grand Meadow team in the semifinals, then downed No. 9-ranked Blooming Prairie 69-56 in the finals.
The Falcons got the latter two done while operating as they have all season. That is, with a devouring zone defense that continually traps its opponents in the halfcourt and also sends defenders scurrying into passing lanes for steals.
Fillmore Central makes it all work with a lunch-pail mentality combined with lots of speed.
Their defenders completely took over in their wins over Grand Meadow and Blooming Prairie. Fillmore Central used those traps to force 16 first-half turnovers against Grand Meadow, then turned Blooming Prairie over 10 times in the first half en route to its section championship win.
“Everyone on our team works, and we work together well,” Fillmore Central senior guard Kassidy Broadwater said. “We’ve all had a determination to do something that had not been done before. Being the first Fillmore Central basketball team to make it to state, that’s a big deal to us.”
PUSH, PUSH, PUSH
The Falcons don’t just force the issue on defense, but also offensively. With Broadwater leading the way with her pace-pushing skills at point guard, the goal is to overwhelm teams with speed and aggression.
“Pushing the pace creates a lot of opportunities for us,” said Broadwater, whose team’s top scorers are center Kandace Sikkink (17 ppg.), Broadwater (9 ppg.) and Emma Breitsprecher (7 ppg.). “We are such a fast team that once we outlet the ball, other teams might not have their heads up and we get layups.”
Broadwater thought that offensive and defensive pace pushing would work against state-ranked Blooming Prairie, and she was right. But she detected plenty of doubters going into that game, though none of them were wearing Falcons uniforms.
“I think everyone doubted us,” she said. “But as a team, we knew we could beat (Blooming Prairie). We weren’t afraid. Now we’re going into the state tournament to make some noise. Like coach (Olstad) said, this is a business trip. There’s still work to be done.”
That work seems cut out against Henning. The Hornets have lost just twice all season, to Holy Family Catholic and Wadena-Deer Creek, who they also blitzed once.
Olstad sees similarities between Henning and his team. Like Fillmore Central, Henning has one prominent scorer, All-State junior guard Ellie Dague (20 ppg.). Dague can score in a variety of ways, but particularly likes to take the ball to the basket.
After Dague, Henning relies on balance, just like Fillmore Central.
“They have a lot of solid basketball players,” Olstad said.