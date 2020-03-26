Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: Ep. 2 All-Area Hoops & Vikings mayhem

Post Bulletin sports reporters Isaac Trotter and Guy Limbeck break down the Post Bulletin All-Area boys basketball team. Trotter and Limbeck dissect the decision to make Northern Iowa commit Nate Heise the Player of the Year. They also go over the challenges of arranging the All-Area teams with an exorbitant amount of talent.
Limbeck and Trotter also break down the Vikings crazy offseason. Who has the best roster in the NFC North? What do the Vikings need to do in the NFL Draft? How replaceable is Stefon Diggs' production?