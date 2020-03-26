  • 47°

Post Bulletin Sports Podcast Ep. 2: All-Area hoops & Vikings mayhem

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) celebrates his sack of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the second quarter of an NFL football game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. The Vikings beat Oakland,34-14. John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press
 

Post Bulletin sports reporters Isaac Trotter and Guy Limbeck break down the Post Bulletin All-Area boys basketball team. Trotter and Limbeck dissect the decision to make Northern Iowa commit Nate Heise the Player of the Year. They also go over the challenges of arranging the All-Area teams with an exorbitant amount of talent.  

Limbeck and Trotter also break down the Vikings crazy offseason. Who has the best roster in the NFC North? What do the Vikings need to do in the NFL Draft? How replaceable is Stefon Diggs' production? 

