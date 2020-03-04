The advantage, in the most important game, goes to Randolph.
The Rockets had split a pair of games with Southeast Conference foes Lyle/Pacelli during the regular season. In a key meeting between the two, Randolph posted a 68-57 victory over the Athletics in Section One, Class A boys basketball on Tuesday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Nick Drinken scored 25 points to hit the 1,000 mark for his career right on the button to spark No. 3 Randolph. He scored 15 points in the first half when he excelled at driving and getting to the line.
"I wasn't worried about it," Drinken said of reaching 1,000 points. "I knew I had one more game left."
He was fouled shooting five times while driving in the first half. He ended up shooting nine free throws and making six as Randolph took a 30-26 lead at the break.
"I felt my guy wasn't quick enough to withstand me going right almost every time so I just took it," Drinken said. "I'm not going to leave here knowing I didn't do everything in my power to come out with a win. So I started going to the hole."
Isaac Stoesz, a 6-foot-4 senior, had 12 of his 14 points in the second half for Randolph while Devon Schultz came off the bench to add 13 points, seven the second half.
Randolph mixed up its defense between a man-to-man and a zone and held Buay Koak to 10 points. The freshman entered the game averaging more than 19 points for L/P.
"We did't attack against their zone," L/P coach Scott Koenigs said.
L/P junior Cole Walter knocked down six 3-pointers, four in the first half, and scored 22 points.
Third-seeded Randolph (22-6) will play No. 2 Hayfield in the section semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
No. 6 Lyle/Pacelli finishes the year 19-8.
Randolph 68, Lyle/Pacelli 57
No. 6 LYLE-PACELLI (57)
Zach Bollingberg 5 P, 1 3-PT; Cole Walter 22 P, 5 R, 6 3-PT; Sam Nelsen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jed Nelson 9 P, 3 R; Buay Koak 10 P, 4 R; Mach Diang 4 P.
No. 3 RANDOLPH (68)
Dane Ehleringer 9 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Aj Weidner 5 P, 1 3-PT; Nick Drinken 25 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Devon Schultz 13 P, 3 3-PT; Isaac Stoesz 14 P, 8 R; Clay Nielsen 2 P, 5 R.
Halftime: RAND 30, LP 26.
Free throws: LP 7-10, RAND 17-25. Field goals: LP 21-41. RAN 22-48.
Three-point goals: LP 8, RAND 7. Rebounds: LP 20, RAN 31. Turnovers: LP 10, RAN 5.