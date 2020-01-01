Breakdown Sports USA is sponsoring a one-day basketball tournament in Rochester for the first time on Saturday as 32 teams will take part in 16 games at Mayo Civic Center.
Breakdown Sports primarily holds tournaments in the Twin Cities area. A total of nine boys and seven girls games will be on tap at the Auditorium and the Arena at Mayo Civic Center. The first game begins at 9 a.m. and the last at 8:30 p.m. There are 10 state-ranked teams in the field, six among boys teams and four among the girls.
"It's great," Caledonia boys coach Brad King said. "I think Breakdown does such a great job of matching teams up that wouldn't normally get to play, probably."
Caledonia is playing in the marquee game of the event, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The unbeaten Warriors (8-0) are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA by Minnesota Basketball News and will face No. 1 Waseca (7-2). Both teams will play one more game before that showdown, Waseca on Thursday and Caledonia on Friday.
"They're a fantastic team, so it's another great non-conference game for us," King said.
Waseca finished as the state runner-up in Class AAA a year ago before dropping down a class this season. The Bluejays return four of their top six players from a year ago, three of them juniors.
"They've got everything," King said. "They've got size, they've got scoring and they protect the rim well defensively, so it should be a great game."
Waseca features 6-foot-9 junior forward Andrew Morgan, who has received Division I offers, 6-5 junior forward Kyreese Willingham and 6-foot junior point guard Ryan Dufault.
"He's a beast, a big strong kid who can shoot it and dribble it," King said of Morgan. "And their point guard can dribble it well, pass it well, shoot it well."
Caledonia also has a stellar squad and is fairly young. The Warriors placed second in the state in Class AA in 2018. Senior Noah King, a 6-2 guard, has already signed to play at Division I South Dakota State. Other key starters are 6-3 sophomore guard Eli King, 6-3 junor guard Austin Klug and 6-6 junior forward Sam Privet.
Privet has played the last three games after missing the start of the season with a lung injury.
"Endurance-wise he's not quite there yet, but it's nice to have him back," coach King said.
Caledonia and Waseca met this past summer during the AAU season in a shortened game and Caledonia posted a narrow victory.
"I thing our key is keeping their point guard in front of us," coach King said. "And (to grab) defensive boards again. Kind of the same thing as with Lake City. We need to rebound well, especially against their 6-8 kid. He's a heck of a player, so you don't want to give him extra opportunities close to the rim."
The other ranked boys teams playing Saturday include Austin (No. 6 in Class AAA), St. Peter (No. 9, AAA), Cristo Rey Jesuit (No. 9, AA) and Springfield (No. 10, A). Austin lost to Waseca last year in the Class AAA state semifinals.
Ranked girls teams playing are Austin (No. 5, AAA), Simley (No. 6, AAA), St. Paul Como Park (No. 7, AAA) and Waseca (No. 7, AA).