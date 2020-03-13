ST. PAUL — The Red Wing girls basketball team wound up its season with a loss on Thursday in the Class AAA state tournament consolation round at Concordia University.
The Wingers, ranked sixth in the state, lost 68-56 to No. 9 Alexandria in the consolation semifinals. That ended the Wingers' season, as they finished 26-4 overall.
Alexandria, whose season is also done with no consolation-round games being played due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, ended 23-8.
Alexandria won the game by outshooting the Wingers. The Cardinals hit 46 percent of their field-goal tries, including a sizzling 8-of-19 from 3-point distance (42 percent). Mataya Hoelscher led them with 15 points, 13 of them from the free throw line.
Red Wing shot 40 percent from the field and just 24 percent on 3-pointers. Sydney Rahn was high with 16 points. She also pulled down 13 rebounds.
Alexandria 68, Red Wing 56
ALEXANDRIA (68)
Jaya Hatlestad 6 P, 1 3-PT; Mia McGrane 11 P, 6 R; Ella Grove 7 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Myah Kremer 11 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT; Alayna Strand 5 P; Mataya Hoelscher 15 P; Lily Horn 11 P, 3 3-PT; Summer Gerhardt 3 P, 4 R.
RED WING (56)
Sydnee Nelson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kyli Nelson 10 P, 2 3-PT; Elle Thorson 5 P, 5 R; Hallie Roschen 3 P; Abi Deming 15 P, 6 R; Lily Befort 1 P; Sydney Rahn 16 P, 13 R.
Halftime: AL 36, RW 28.
Free throws: AL 18-25, RW 14-24.
Three-point goals: AL 8, RW 4.