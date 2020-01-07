When the Red Wing girls basketball coaching position opened up following last season, Peter Johnson became the obvious No. 1 candidate.
Johnson had coached under previous head man Jesse Nelson, and before that was a lead assistant under former Red Wing boys head coach Doug Toivonen.
Johnson was comfortable taking over for Nelson and that went well beyond that the Wingers were returning loads of talent.
“I agreed to it because we have such great kids on this team,” Johnson said. “They are nice kids who are really coachable and are some of the best kids academically in the entire school.”
Right now, those nice kids are finishing first. Johnson’s team took a spotless 12-0 record (8-0 Big Nine Conference) and No. 3 Class AAA ranking into Tuesday’s game with fellow juggernaut Austin (11-2, 8-1, ranked No. 4). That didn't work out for the Wingers, with Austin scoring a 42-34 win.
Still, the numbers the Wingers are putting up — on both ends of the court — are impressive. Red Wing scores 67 points per game and allows just 44 (lowest in the Big Nine).
Johnson says his team is full of players with speed and quickness. They use it to apply full-court pressure, but get even more serious defensively in the half court. There, they’re led by senior speedster point guard Elle Thorson, who’ll run track next year at the University of North Dakota.
“The kids are really buying into defense,” Johnson said. “They know that if they can stop people consistently, that we can win. We really focus on those defensive possessions. We talk about needing to get stops and to get them right now. And we are fine with (long) defensive possessions. We do long defensive possessions every day in practice.”
Offensively, Red Wing has been just as productive. It’s done it in part with great long-distance shooting. As a team, the Wingers shoot 40 percent from 3-point distance. They’re led by multi-year starter Kyli Nelson, a senior guard who averages 17 points and shoots a sizzling 43 percent (44-of-102) on treys.
“It’s amazing to me that after all these year of Kyli playing, that people still leave her open on 3’s,” Johnson said. “It’s amazing how many good looks at the basket she still gets.”
When Red Wing isn’t burying 3’s, it’s running its pass-heavy motion offense, with players getting easy hoops off of curls and backcuts to the basket.
Abi Deming (5-11 junior) is Red Wing’s second-leading scorer at 13 ppg. She’s followed by freshman guard Sydnee Nelson (9.5 ppg.) and junior guard Sydney Rahn (7 ppg.).
LOURDES GOING FOR 1,000
Aaron Berg has been the Rochester Lourdes girls basketball coach the last six seasons.
Berg’s teams have been stellar during his reign, going a combined 98-57 and helping this storied program advance toward 1,000 wins. Lourdes had 999 of them — more wins than any other girls basketball program in the state — heading into Tuesday’s game at fellow power Stewartville (the Tigers wound up a 65-53 winner).
But Berg doesn’t hesitate to deflect the credit here. He points instead to the “creators” of Lourdes girls basketball, Dick Sherman and then Hall of Famer Myron Glass. Sherman was the Eagles’ first-ever girls basketball coach, the program getting off the ground in 1971. He directed the Eagles until the 1981-82 season, when Glass took over. Then, after 719 wins and eight state titles, Glass handed the program over to Berg.
“Those are the guys who put together the winning formula,” Berg said of Sherman and Glass. “It was all about youth development, putting things together for players at an early age. That allowed Lourdes to have continued success, especially early on in its existence.”
Berg says that other programs saw what Sherman and then Glass were doing, and then duplicated their formula.
“Teams have caught up now,” Berg said. “But I think that general tradition of excellence is still there. Myron had a vision of how basketball should be played, and I really think we try to hold on to that at Lourdes. It’s about playing with discipline and at the same time adjusting to your personnel.”
Lourdes has done plenty of both under Berg. He might be coaching his best team this season. Heading into Tuesday night, the Eagles were 11-1 (their lone loss to Lake City) and ranked No. 2 in Class AA.
HOLTZ A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH
Macy Holtz isn’t the lie around type, watching the world go by.
That’s noticeable in everything she does, including on the basketball court where the 5-9 junior guard leads her Plainview-Elgin-Millville basketball team in scoring at 21.7 points per game.
She’s also arguably the team’s top defender.
“When I think of Macy, I think of her tenacity,” P-E-M coach Nick Matti said. “It doesn’t matter if that is in soccer (all-conference defender this past season), track (member of P-E-M’s 4x400 state-qualifying relay team last season), basketball or the classroom. She is aggressive in everything she does. She doesn’t wait for things to happen.”
This past summer she particularly made things happen in taking her basketball game to another level. Matti organized a number of shooting times for his Bulldogs players, opening the gym for them. He can’t recall Holtz missing a single one of them. And when she wasn’t doing that, she was casting up shots on her own, all summer long.
“Macy is a gym rat, for sure,” Matti said.
Those countless gym hours has raised her game. Holtz is averaging 21.7 points while shooting a lofty 50 percent on 2-pointers, 35 percent on 3’s. From the free throw line she’s at 85 percent and recently had a game in which she knocked down 21 of 22 tries.
But there is a new challenge in front of her. It is taking on defenses that are increasingly bent on stopping her.
“That’s a role that Macy is now going to have to get used to for the next two years,” Matti said.