That came like a dagger for Red Wing a year ago, the favored Wingers girls basketball team losing to Austin in the Section 1AAA semifinals.
But there was an upside for the Wingers. They spent an offseason, as well as all of this season, doing their workmanlike best to prevent that disappointment from repeating itself.
So far, so good. There have been almost no downers this year, with No. 6-ranked Red Wing having lost just twice all season (25-2), grabbing the Big Nine Conference regular-season title and now playing for the right to go to the state tournament.
The latter will be figured out Friday at Mayo Civic Arena, when No. 1 seed Red Wing plays No. 3 seed Kasson-Mantorville at 8 p.m. at Mayo Civic Arena, the winner advancing to state.
Red Wing hasn’t gone since 2013, when it lost in the state championship. Kasson-Mantorville’s last state trip was in 2015.
“I think the lesson learned last year was that you can’t take any team for granted,” first-year Red Wing head coach Peter Johnson said. “We’d beaten Austin twice last year, and maybe we were overconfident going into that (section semifinal game). But you can’t say you ever deserve to win. You have to go out and prove it every day. You have to get better every day. We talk about the process all the time.”
Certainly, there will be no taking Kasson-Mantorville for granted. Not only is last year’s lesson still resonating with Red Wing, but the Wingers know just how good K-M really is. They also know that the youthful KoMets have made a big jump since Dec. 28, when Red Wing beat it 48-43.
K-M possesses one of the top offenses around. Led by the trio of perimeter players Aby Shubert and Avery Irish and 6-feet-2 center Mya Suess, the KoMets have been especially prolific of late. They’ve scored 70 or more points in five of their last nine games, including an 81-37 beating of Kenyon-Wanamingo on Jan. 28. In the first round of the tournament, they beat Winona 78-61, then followed that up with a 57-47 upset of No. 2 seed Austin on Saturday.
K-M has one of the most promising young player in the state in Aby Shubert. A 5-8 freshman, Shubert is K-M’s leading scorer at 15 points per game and is coming off a 21-point effort against Austin.
“She is electric,” K-M coach Ryan Haraldson said, “and we haven’t seen her at her best yet. She’s electric because of the way she bounces (off her feet) and moves on the floor. It’s just a different feeling watching her. And she’s always the last one out of the gym.”
While Shubert likely has the most potential of any K-M player, it’s easily argued that Suess is its most vital player. The junior brings loads on both ends and since getting over mononucleosis around Christmas, has been a double-double machine, almost always in the 15-points, 14-rebounds range.
She’s also a major presence with her ability to block shots, taking advantage of her strength and reach.
“Mya gives us something at both ends that most teams just don’t have,” Haraldson said. “I think people are overlooking her a little bit.”
Irish, a 5-11 junior forward, is a nice complement to Shubert and Suess, a smooth and calm wing who averages 12 points and has extreme confidence in her shot.
Red Wing has much the same skill sets as Kasson-Mantorville and proved how tough it is by winning the Class AAAA-dominated Big Nine.
The Wingers’ only losses this season have come against Austin and Mayo, the latter which is on an 18-game winning streak and in the Section 1AAAA championship. Red Wing also beat those teams once each.
Red Wing rides great balance but has a true star in guard Kyli Nelson. The multi-year starter averages 16 points per game and certainly has Haraldson’s attention.
“She is one of the smoothest shooters in all of Minnesota,” Haraldson said.