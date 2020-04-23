Red Wing has a new boys basketball coach and one with a vast amount of experience.
Red Wing activities director Paul Hartmann announced Thursday that Oliver Simmons has been named the Wingers' new coach and a physical education teacher.
Simmons has more than 16 years of head coaching experience in Florida, Texas, Minnesota and Tennessee. He has more than 250 wins as a head coach.
"Oliver's resume and basketball acumen speak for themselves," Hartmann said. "He has played and coached the game at a high level and the knowledge he will bring to our program is intentional and will be impactful."
He also had a standout career as a player. Simmons was a two-time Mr. Basketball winner in Tennessee in high school as a 6-foot-8 forward. He then went on to play college ball at Kentucky and Florida State. At Kentucky, Simmons was part of a the Wildcats' NCAA national championship team under coach Rick Pitino.
Simmons' wife, Dana, is a native of Minnesota and the couple have three children, ages 9, 8 and 22 months.
"My basketball career has been based off of putting the time and hard work in that it takes to be successful," Simmons said. "I can't express how excited I am to meet RWHS students, all all the guys interested in playing basketball at RWHS and get in the gym to work with them."
Simmons will take over for Drew Olinger, who stepped down following the 2019-20 season. Red Wing was just 3-24 this past season. Red Wing has gone 19-90 over the past four seasons since finishing 29-3 and placing third at the Class AAA state tournament in 2016.
"I am looking forward to a great season and future with the Winger basketball program," Simmons said.
"Oliver Simmons is a transformative coach," Hartmann said. "He will strive to improve our student and basketball experience on a daily basis. The Wingers got better today."